NEW BETHLEHEM – Official duties will begin a couple days later for the new school directors at Redbank Valley, as Monday evening’s regular school board meeting was rescheduled to Wednesday as a result of the refusal of one member-elect to abide by the district’s mask mandate.
According to board president Bill Reddinger last week, Mitch Blose, who was recently elected to represent the district’s Region II, refused to comply with the district’s mask mandate while attending the board’s Nov. 30 work session.
“It has been somewhat of a practice to invite new board members to that work session so that they can be more comfortable with what’s going on an be prepared to vote on items that will be on the agenda at the next meeting,” he said, noting that Blose was one of the four newly elected members in attendance.
Reddinger explained that, during the meeting, Blose was asked to put a mask on, but he refused. When asked a second time, Blose said he was not going to wear a mask.
“I told him that if he did not wear a mask, I would have to ask him to leave since he was not a board member yet,” Reddinger said. “He informed me that he was not going to leave.”
After a third request, Reddinger said that he was left with no option but to adjourn the work session and move into executive session for personnel matters including negotiations. The move forced members of the public, including newly elected members, to leave.
Explaining the action after the meeting, Reddinger said that his decision was far from arbitrary.
“I had instructed the superintendent to contact our solicitor and see if we actually had to wear a mask or what our repercussions or liabilities could be if we refused to follow the mask mandate,” he said. “The long and short of it is that if we failed to follow the mask mandate, we could be individually held liable for the expenses and any other punishments that the state may or may not deem necessary to oppose upon us as individuals or a school district.”
In a written response provided to the board by government attorney Chris Sennett through Redbank’s lawyer Robert Zaruta, it was pointed out that noncompliance with the governor’s order could lead to the district being subject to citation and penalties from the state Department of Health under the Disease Prevention and Control law of 1955. Additionally, district administrators and individual board members can be held liable for “willful misconduct” and be subject to lawsuits filed by individuals who become ill or who cannot attend the school district because of rapid spread of COVID-19. The district could also see its insurance coverage canceled.
Reddinger said that while no one likes to wear a mask, it is the board’s responsibility to maintain safety and avoid potential lawsuits.
“If I were to be sued for my actions by the state, would the people of the valley be able to come up and pay my legal expenses?” Reddinger asked. “I think not.”
Reddinger went on to say that the district has spent a lot of time and money cleaning and sanitizing the buildings for each day’s instruction.
“We cannot accomplish everything without a little bit of give and take on both sides,” he said. “We need to keep the buildings clean, and if we let a bunch of people in without a mask...we just can’t take that gamble.”
In an effort to potentially defuse the situation, Reddinger said that it was suggested that the board move its regularly scheduled meeting from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, the day the state Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not the state’s mask mandate is upheld.
“If [it expires], all parties can have their concerns resolved — the board members and Mr. Blose,” he said of the mask mandate. “In the interest of trying to resolve the issue amicably, I moved the meeting to Wednesday.”
Reddinger later decided that Wednesday’s meeting would occur virtually in the interest of fairness to all involved.
Following the meeting, Blose had no comment regarding his position or actions.
“Everything was very respectful and there was no hostility,” he said. “I don’t think I want to say anything publicly until the meeting is over on Wednesday.”