CLARION – Applications are now open for Venango and Clarion county residents’ basic training to become “Master Gardeners.”
Training sessions start on Thursday, Oct. 5 and will continue on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through March 28, 2024.
The classes will be held using a live Zoom classroom so an internet connection will be needed.
The Penn State Master Gardener volunteer program supports the outreach mission of Penn State Extension by utilizing unbiased research-based information to educate the public and our communities on best practices in sustainable horticulture and environmental stewardship.
No prior experience is required, as all volunteers go through a 40-hour basic training in horticultural science. Trainees must then complete 50 hours of volunteer service within their first year to achieve their official Master Gardener certification. Master Gardeners maintain their certification by completing 20 hours of volunteer service and 10 hours of continuing education each year.
There is a program fee of $200 to cover the cost of training materials and expenses.
For more information, or to apply visit www.pennstate.qualtrics.com.
Completed applications are due by Sept. 10.
To contact Master Gardener Coordinator Melissa Dolecki with any questions, email mbd5901@psu.edu.