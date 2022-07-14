CLARION – The Clarion County Master Gardeners recently donated more than 125 vegetable plants to the Community Action office for distribution to clients of the Clarion Food Bank at Clarion Food Pantry, located at 30A South Sheridan Road in Clarion.
The vegetables were grown by the master gardeners at their greenhouse and demonstration garden located at the Clarion County Park. The regional coordinator from Penn State Extension provided the master gardeners with seeds, soil, jiffy pots, hoses and a wheelbarrow. The gardeners supplied the care to grow the vegetables.
Fresh vegetables are available at the Clarion Food Pantry at Community Action for the second consecutive year.
Some of the plants donated were a variety of tomatoes, cabbage, pepper and Swiss chard. The Master Gardeners also planted an extended demonstration garden with tomatoes, peppers, onions, beets, beans and carrots, as well as flowering plants like nasturtiums, sunflowers and marigolds.
Vegetables from the garden will be donated to the Community Action food pantry on a regular basis as the vegetables are harvested, as was the same as last year.
When individuals visit the food pantry, they will be offered plants. Children of clients can also get involved, watering the garden, picking the veggies, looking for tomatoes, and looking for little worms and bugs.
Some brief articles on over-watering and how to take care of a tomato plant are also available. The office can provide additional resources as well.
Master Gardener volunteers support Penn State Extension’s educational programs in consumer horticulture. They develop their horticultural expertise through participation in educational training classes conducted by Penn State University faculty and Extension staff. Candidates must be 18 years old or older.
A Penn State Extension Master Gardener not only learns research-based and sustainable horticultural practices, but also develops life-long friendships with others who have similar gardening interests. After completing their training, Master Gardeners help the extension better serve the home gardening public by answering questions, speaking to groups, writing gardening articles, working with youth, gardening in the demonstration gardens, participating in the Penn State pollinator research program and in many other ways.