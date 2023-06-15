CLARION – The Clarion County Penn State Master Gardeners donated more than 300 vegetable plants to the Community Action office last week for distribution to clients of the Clarion Food Bank.
The vegetables were grown by the master gardeners at their horticultural resource center, aka greenhouse and demonstration garden, located at the Clarion County Park. The regional coordinator from Penn State Extension provided the master gardeners with seeds, soil, jiffy pots, hoses and a wheelbarrow. The gardeners supplied the loving care to grow the vegetables.
For the third consecutive year, fresh vegetables are available at the Clarion Food Pantry located at 30A South Sheridan Road at the Community Action office.
Some of the plants donated were a variety of tomatoes, cabbage, pepper, zucchini, yellow squash and various herbs. The master gardeners also planted an extended demonstration garden with tomatoes, peppers, onions, beets, beans and carrots, as well as flowering plants like nasturtiums, sunflowers and marigolds.
Vegetables from the garden will be donated to the Community Action Food Pantry regularly as the vegetables are harvested, the same as last year.
When individuals come in for the food pantry, they will be offered plants. Kids of clients can also get involved, watering the garden, picking the veggies, looking for tomatoes, and looking for little worms and bugs.
Penn State Master Gardener trainees are required to participate in a minimum of 40 hours of classroom training, score 80 percent on the midterm and final exam, and fulfill 50 hours of volunteer service.