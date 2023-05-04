FORD CITY – Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, a nonprofit organization, will train citizen volunteers in the natural sciences in partnership with the Armstrong Center for Community Learning.
The course will take place Aug. 9 to Oct. 25. Classes will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and for four Saturday field sessions on Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and 23, and Oct. 7. COVID safety protocols will be followed, and proof of vaccination will be required.
Adults who want to learn about nature, enjoy the outdoors, and want to be a part of natural resource protection are perfect candidates to become Pennsylvania Master Naturalist volunteers.
Participants who apply by May 8 will receive the early bird discount rate. The final deadline to apply is May 29.
More information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org. Scholarships are available, and space is limited.
Once accepted, trainees will attend a 50-hour course made up of weekly classroom instruction and Saturday field sessions. After the course, participants will take part in 30 hours of service and eight hours of continuing education to become certified. Master Naturalists must complete 20 hours of service and 12 hours of continuing education each year following to maintain status as a certified Master Naturalist volunteer.
A full training schedule and application information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org under “Become a Master Naturalist” and “Training Courses.” For additional information, contact Susie Moffett, Southwest Program Coordinator, at smoffett@pamasternaturalist.org.