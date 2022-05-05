FORD CITY – Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, a nonprofit organization, will train citizen volunteers in the natural sciences in partnership with the Armstrong Center for Community Learning and Outdoor Discovery Center at Crooked Creek.
The course will take place from Aug. 10 to Oct. 26. Classes will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and for four Saturday field sessions on Aug. 20, Sept. 10 and 24 and Oct. 8.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, and proof of vaccination will be required.
Adults who want to learn about nature, enjoy the outdoors and be a part of natural resource protection are candidates to become Pennsylvania Master Naturalist volunteers.
The final deadline to apply is May 15.
More information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org.
Scholarships are available and space is limited. Once accepted, trainees will attend a 50-hour course made up of weekly classroom instruction and Saturday field sessions. After the course, participants will take part in 30 hours of service and eight hours of continuing education to become certified.
Master Naturalists must complete 20 hours of service and 12 hours of continuing education each year following to maintain status as a certified Master Naturalist volunteer.
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is dedicated to training knowledgeable volunteers who are committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s natural heritage with partnering organizations.
Volunteers perform services including habitat restoration, native planting projects, educational nature walks and water quality monitoring. Volunteers have contributed over 70,000 hours of conservation service since 2010.
A full training schedule and application information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org under “Become a Master Naturalist” and “Training Courses.”
For additional information, contact Susie Moffett, Southwest Program Coordinator, at smoffett@pamasternaturalist.org or call (570) 441-3364.