Mastriano Armstrong

REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE Doug Mastriano (standing, at left) and his wife, Rebbie, visit with Dan and Anita Lynch during a campaign stop in Armstrong County last Friday.

BETHEL TWP. – Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano, who serves as state Senator for the 33rd District, made a campaign stop on Friday, Aug. 12, with his wife, Rebbie, at Ryan’s Creek House in Bethel Township, Armstrong County.

Upon arrival, Mastriano was greeted by Armstrong County Republican Chairwoman Darlene Iseman, State Committee members Darlene Smail and Anthony Shea, and business owner Ryan Bloser.

