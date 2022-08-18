BETHEL TWP. – Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano, who serves as state Senator for the 33rd District, made a campaign stop on Friday, Aug. 12, with his wife, Rebbie, at Ryan’s Creek House in Bethel Township, Armstrong County.
Upon arrival, Mastriano was greeted by Armstrong County Republican Chairwoman Darlene Iseman, State Committee members Darlene Smail and Anthony Shea, and business owner Ryan Bloser.
As part of his bus tour, Mastriano talked with his supporters and laid out his plan as governor of Pennsylvania. Mastriano said that as governor, he would encourage investment into the natural gas and coal industry and expand Marcellus Shale exploration and technology. His goal is to make Pennsylvania an energy leader.
The candidate also said he would “drain the Harrisburg swamp” — specifically, he said he would work with the General Assembly to eliminate the “revolving door” of lobbyists immediately taking jobs in the General Assembly to lobby from the inside.
Also near the top on his list, Mastriano said he would call for the immediate establishment of a “Property Tax Elimination Taskforce” with the goal of introducing legislation that eliminates property taxes for all homeowners.
Members of the county Republican Party said that anyone wanting yard signs or additional campaign information can contact Don Jones at doug4govarmstrong@gmail.com or attend the next Armstrong County Republican Committee meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Armstrong County Courthouse Annex in the county commissioners’ conference room.