LIMESTONE TWP. – A 22-year-old Mayport man is facing charges stemming from an incident on March 12 at 3:19 a.m. along Route 66, just north of Forest Drive, in Limestone Township.
Daniel Richard Powell was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to keep right, disregarding traffic lanes, reckless and careless driving, driving a vehicle with improper sun screens and failing to use a seatbelt.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol along Route 66, just south of Interstate 80, when they observed a southbound 2012 Dodge RAM 2500 in front of them crossing the center lines. Troopers followed the pickup, observing the driver, later identified as Powell, crossing the center lines on the outside of a curve. Powell also crossed the fog lines two times.
While attempting a traffic stop, police said Powell initially braked, but continued to drive under the speed limit for approximately a half mile before pulling over on the berm of Route 66.
A strong smell of alcohol was allegedly detected coming from the vehicle, and Powell had slurred, slow speech.
Powell reportedly denied that he had been drinking, but showed signs of impairment during field sobriety testing. A preliminary breath test also came back positive for alcohol.
Powell was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital, where test results showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.125 percent, according to reports.
Charges were filed May 8 by Trooper John Dubovi with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.