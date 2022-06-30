NEW BETHLEHEM – In business since 1963 at the corner of Broad and Liberty streets in New Bethlehem, McCauley’s Service is winding down operations.
A longtime mainstay in the area, it is one of several businesses that will be making way for construction of a new University Korner gas station and convenience store complex.
The business evolved over the years, starting in the 1960s as the only gas station near the Clarion County side of what is now the Joseph Garrison Memorial Bridge, a favorite evening hangout for high school boys. Later, the business concentrated on towing services, vehicle repairs and auto sales.
All the signs have been removed on the building, but three McCauley family members were still hard at work removing the last of their equipment before the end of June.
Larry “Buck” McCauley Sr. said, “We started this business when I was a senior in high school. After 60 years, I was ready for a change. Maybe I will retire, but I do not know how long that will last.”
“A lot of people are sorry to see us all go on this end of town,” he said. “On the other hand, University Korner is a good company. They are good people who give back to the communities where they are located.”
He mentioned the cash donations that UK gives to community fire departments where it has locations, especially in Rimersburg.
“I know that there are a lot of local people who are kind of upset about all the local businesses that will be lost on this end of town,” he said. “But UK is a good company from what I have seen.”
As with a few of the other area businesses that will lose their long-time locations, the McCauleys have their futures in mind. His son, Larry Jr., is thinking ahead to starting a similar business at another location, but does not have any definite details at present. A member of the third generation to work at the site, Nicholas, has his own plans to become a mechanic.
Only the places will change. The people will remain the same.