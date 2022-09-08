Sarah Meals with Dunn

Sarah Meals, left, mugs with Clarion-Limestone’s Kendall Dunn before a basketball practice last year. Dunn found a Union practice jersey and wore it to “honor” her coach who graduated from there. Meals has served the school in a variety of assistant coaching positions, including basketball, volleyball, track and field and softball.

 Photo submitted

STRATTANVILLE — Jack of all trades, have coach will travel, making a difference and filling a need — any one of those could work when talking about Sarah Meals.

The Clarion-Limestone math teacher has filled assistant coaching spots in a multitude of sports, from volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter, softball and track and field in the spring and at various levels from junior high to varsity along with some work in the summer helping teams get to summer leagues in basketball.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos