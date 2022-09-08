STRATTANVILLE — Jack of all trades, have coach will travel, making a difference and filling a need — any one of those could work when talking about Sarah Meals.
The Clarion-Limestone math teacher has filled assistant coaching spots in a multitude of sports, from volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter, softball and track and field in the spring and at various levels from junior high to varsity along with some work in the summer helping teams get to summer leagues in basketball.
Why? Why not, Meals answers.
“Last year, I was really busy and it was nice to see all three girls sports at C-L,” Meals said. “There are some kids who play all three of those, but I don’t want to see those sports cave because nobody did anything. Not just for my younger daughters who are coming up, but I like these kids. I teach them in school. Sports teaches so much to kids beyond just the game itself.”
Meals has two daughters, Brooke and Erika who are going into sixth and eighth grade respectively, so she’s figured out her scheduled accordingly, giving her fellow coaches some valuable help.
This fall will be her second season with Ryan Troupe’s Lady Lions volleyball team. She was the assistant coach last year, but initiated her move to a volunteer spot this year. A three-sport athlete at her alma mater Union where she graduated in 1997, volleyball was probably her third sport to play on her list behind basketball and track and field.
“She’s there for the kids, so it’s important to not only have someone who’s willing to go out of their comfort zone, but to truly have someone on my staff who’s there for the kids, that’s what it’s all about,” Troupe said. “It’s about giving them a good experience and it speaks volumes of Sarah because she’s willing to do that for all sports.
“She was very up front with volleyball, saying she had a lot to learn.”
“Holy cow did I have an education, but the girls I worked with last year, they were good to me and showed me a lot of grace,” Meals recalled. “I would tell them that they were going to do what I told them to do, even if I have no idea, I’m going to tell them to do something. And then if it’s wrong, it will be my fault. They were good about it.”
Her move to a volunteer position allowed Troupe to add Becca Dougherty to the staff.
“She gained a lot of respect, because they were learning and she was learning, so it was a partnership,” Troupe said. “She was very unselfish, doing what needed to be done to better the team. She pushed for Becca to be assistant coach. It just goes with her being an unselfish person.”
Meals started in basketball as a volunteer under head coach Jim Williamson and current head coach Gus Simpson around 2004 and has been involved since, now serving as the assistant coach.
“She comes from the Karen Davis (her coach at Union) and Jim McCracken school of thought. She’s hard-nosed and that’s great having her do that with the girls,” Simpson said. “Sarah keeps us all organized and always thinking about the next drill. For me, having that presence is school to keep the pulse on what’s going on is priceless. I couldn’t do it without her. She’s an amazing lady and I’m very privileged to have her on the staff.”
In the spring, Meals is part of Jason Craig’s coaching staff for softball, her primary role being the scorekeeper. Craig also has coached junior high girls’ basketball with her over the years.
“She knows a lot about sports, she knows about sports and having her as a teacher here, she knows the students,” Craig said. “Taking her into the dugout with us, she’s a female presence for the players and they’re comfortable go to her with questions and that’s priceless for us.
“She just brings a lot. Softball wasn’t her favorite sport, but the fact she was willing to step in, she didn’t hesitate. It’s awesome to have her there.”
In past years, Meals was a track and field coach at C-L and Redbank Valley, so it’s whatever and whenever and she loves it.
“Serving others is making your life feel productive,” Meals said. “It’s so fulfilling and I think people are missing out on it.”