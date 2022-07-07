CLARION – Inmate medical bills are a growing financial concern for Clarion County Prison Board officials.
In his report at the July 1 prison board meeting, jail Warden Jeff Hornberger said that two inmates were admitted last month for extended hospital stays outside of the county.
“Unfortunately, these were medical costs out of my control, and there’s nothing we can do,” he said. He explained that while the jail starts with the local hospital for inmate care, sometimes the inmates need to be transferred to another facility for additional care. “We did provide the inmates with the proper care.”
Although he said the jail’s budget “looks good right now,” Hornberger explained that the hospital visits will have an effect on the Paint Township facility’s numbers throughout the remainder of the year.
“Not only is our medical budget going to be impacted, but the overtime budget and fuel for the vehicles,” he said, pointing out that while federal and state money could help with some of the costs, the county will be responsible for the remainder. “When you’re talking about bigger city hospitals, the costs are very expensive.”
Hornberger pointed out, however, that the jail worked with the Court of Common Pleas to have one of the inmates furloughed for the duration of the hospital stay, saving the county money on correctional officer staffing during that time.
“The courts worked very well with us,” the warden said, noting that the hospitalized inmate was incarcerated on minor charges and is set to be released soon. He explained that while still under the supervision of the courts, furloughed inmates do not have to be under constant surveillance of two jail guards. “We’re still responsible for the medical bills, but I don’t have the overtime.”
Prison board member President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton said that she receives requests for inmate furloughs for certain circumstances such as medical situations or deaths in the family.
“They have a window when they don’t have to be supervised by a corrections officer,” she said. “When that specific window closes, they’re to report back to the jail.”
Hornberger said that the out-of-county hospital stays put a big strain on his correctional officers, who really pulled together to cover shortages at the hospital and the jail.
“We had staff working long, long shifts down in Pittsburgh,” he said. “A couple of times, I didn’t think I’d have enough people to staff the jail...[but] the staff did really well.”
The warden said that, in general, the jail had a “very long” list of inmate medical needs last month, with the overall medical budget through last month coming in at around $14,000.
“[That] is up tremendously,” he said, adding that the most recent medical bills weren’t even included in the latest cost management report. “It’s going to keep going up.”
“We should be prepared for that in the budget, especially in the medical line item,” prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius cautioned, noting that the jail is currently at 51 percent of its inmate medical budget.
Despite the jump in medical costs, Hornberger still remained optimistic in regard to the jail’s overall operating budget for the year.
“We are at 45 percent of our overall budget, which isn’t too bad,” he said.
Other Business
• Seidle-Patton reported that there are currently 103 individuals participating in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program. Of those individuals, 27 are on house arrest, six are on work release and two are on bail supervision.
• It was also noted that the jail’s average daily population in June was around 73 inmates. The jail had 44 commitments and 42 releases last month.