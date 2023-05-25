CLARION – Approximately 100 Clarion County military service veterans passed away between April, 22, 2022 and April 19 of this year, according to Clarion County Director of Veteran Affairs Rodney L. Sherman.
The Veterans Affairs office tracks the passing of county veterans and releases the tally each year before Memorial Day.
According to the informal data, of those more than 100 veterans, six served during World War II; 10 served during the Korean War; seven served during the Korean War Era; 18 served in Vietnam; 12 served during the Vietnam War Era; three served in the Gulf War and one served during the Gulf War Era; 34 served during peacetime; four served in the National Guard or Reserves; and three county veterans’ military service was during an unspecified period. Some veterans served during more than one designated period.
Deceased veterans include:
Cedarview
Memorial Park
- Oren L. Solida, Peacetime.
- Gerald E. Byers, Vietnam.
- David L. Best, Vietnam.
- Leland R. Dunkle, National Guard.
- David C. Elliott, Vietnam.
- Lloyd G. Bachman, Peacetime.
- Ralph H. Minich, Peacetime.
- William M. Motosicke, Korea.
Clarion Cemetery
- Edward L. Elliott, WW II.
- Gilbert E. Slaugenhaupt, Vietnam.
- Todd A. Bashline, Gulf War.
Concord Cemetery
- Russel B. Wetzel, Korea.
Fisher Presbyterian Cemetery
- Edward G. Clowney, WW II.
Hawthorn Cemetery
• Thomas B. Smith Sr., Peacetime.
Immaculate
Conception Cemetery
- Theodore T. Mitrosky, Korea.
Knox Union Cemetery
- George W. Freeman, Korea.
- Harold “Bud” Price, Peacetime.
Leatherwood
Cemetery
- Ronald H. Foringer, Peacetime.
- David Alan Delp, Vietnam.
Miola Cemetery
- James D. McCleary, Korea.
- Ronald B. Cummings, Korea.
- Edward T. McClain, Vietnam.
Perry Chapel
Cemetery
- Francis T. Baran, Peacetime.
Presbyterian Brick Church Cemetery
- Michael L. Elder, Peacetime.
- Benjamin P. Sherman, Peacetime.
Rimersburg Cemetery
- Clayton E. Rhodes, Korea.
- Walter J. Henry, Peacetime.
- Robert A. Burt Jr., Vietnam.
- Dr. O.D. Crawford, Unspecified.
- Roy E. Summerville, Vietnam.
- Jonette L. Roland, Vietnam.
- Donald A. Stemmerich, Korea.
Salem (Frogtown) Cemetery
- Norman F. LaBarre Jr., Peacetime.
Salem United
(Rural Valley)
- W. Dale Shelter, Peacetime.
Sligo Cemetery
- Roy T. Hile, Korea.
- Wesley “Pat” Sherman, Peacetime.
Starr Cemetery
- Lawrence Shoup, Peacetime.
- John A. Baughman, Peacetime.
- W. Dean Weaver, Peacetime.
St. Charles Catholic Cemetery
- James J. Stepulla, Peacetime.
St. Eusebius Cemetery
- Richard L. Greenawalt, Vietnam.
- Thomas R. Criner, Peacetime.
- Roy J. Guntrum, Korea.
St. Paul Union
- William L. Shaner, Korea.
- Cecil R. Ashbaugh, Peacetime.
St. Petersburg
Cemetery
- Robert L. Montgomery, WW II.
St. Joseph’s Cemetery
- Raymond L. Seitz, Vietnam.
- William J. Wolbert, Vietnam.
- W. Roger Wilson, Vietnam.
- Lawrence B. Gatesman Jr., Vietnam.
St. Michael’s Cemetery
- Russell J. Smerkar, Vietnam.
- Norbert S. Ochs, WW II.
West Freedom
Cemetery
- Alvine Leroy Best, Vietnam.
BROUGHT BACK
FOR BURIAL
St Joseph’s Cemetery
- John A Gatesman, Reserves.
Immaculate
Conception Cemetery
- Victor J. Troese, Vietnam.
Paradise Cemetery
- John L. Minich, Peacetime.
Salem Church
Cemetery
- Joseph A. Ritts, WW II.
Sligo Cemetery
- Carl P. Redick, Peacetime.
Venus Cemetery
- Ryan S. Steer, Persian Gulf.
Fern Trinity
Cemetery
- Kenneth Kaber, Vietnam.
- Claude E. Gray, Peacetime.
Perry Chapel
Cemetery
- Robert Groner, Vietnam.
Hawthorn Cemetery
- Arnold M. Radaker, WW II.
BURIED OUT
OF COUNTY
- John S. Ziegler, Korea-Vietnam.
- John D. Cole, Vietnam, Crawford County.
- Mervin L Kahle, Peacetime, Jefferson County.
- Paul L Jones, Persian Gulf.
- Donald D. Nicewonger, Korea.
- Robert B. McElravy, Vietnam.
PRIVATE HELD
BY FAMILY
- Daniel S. Boehme Sr., Vietnam.
- Frederic T. Todd, Vietnam.
- William B. Hiles Sr., Peacetime.
- Charles Costan, Vietnam.
- Gary P. Perry, Peacetime.
- Patrick O. Baker, Peacetime.
- David Betchel, Peacetime.
- Dan D. Davis, Peacetime (Reserves).
- Ronald L. Wilhelm Jr., Peacetime.
- Kenneth W. Orsino, Vietnam.
- George R. Larimer, Korea/Vietnam.
- Jonathan L. Sheehan, Vietnam.
- Robert C. Wingard, Persian Gulf.
- David G. Richardson, Peacetime (Reserves).
- Robert L. Jackson, Peacetime.
- Clyde M. Shumaker, Vietnam.
- Leonard “Sony” L. Hoffman, Peacetime.
- Paul B. Flockerzi, Vietnam.
- Richard L. Reese, Vietnam.
- Richard G. Boddof, Korea.
- William W. Kapp, Korea.
- Charles E. Jeannerat, Peacetime.
- Larry Charles Smith Sr., Korea.
- Julius Turteltaub, Korea/Vietnam.
- Stanley B. Kline, Peacetime.
- Gerald “Jerry” McFarland, Vietnam.
- William D. Beveridge Sr., Peacetime.
- Robert J. Schiffhouer, Vietnam.
For additions and corrections, contact Rodney L. Sherman director of Veterans Affairs at the county administration building, located at 330 Main St. in Clarion or by calling (814) 226-4000, Ext. 2601 or email rsherman@co.clarion.pa.us.