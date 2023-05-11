NEW BETHLEHEM – Declaring that, “We will never forget those who sacrificed it all for our country,” members of the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post of New Bethlehem will pay tribute to their departed comrades with a Memorial Day Service on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the First Baptist Church, located at the corner of Broad and Lafayette streets in New Bethlehem.
Ray Ishman, commander of the American Legion Post, mentioned that despite popular opinion, Memorial Day weekend is not the start of summer.
“This is not just another long weekend, it a time for us to honor all those who didn’t return home from war,” Ishman said. “They paid a very high price to give us the freedoms we enjoy today.”
Terry George, a member of the American Legion Post, will be the master of ceremonies for the Memorial Service. Joining George will be the singing group “Shades of Harmony” who will perform the National Anthem and other patriotic songs.
The Redbank Valley High School Band, under the direction of Eli Terwilliger, will perform patriotic songs. Mike Mazzocco will perform “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes, and Debbie and Matt Green will perform TAPS.
The keynote speaker will be Robert Carmichael, a Vietnam War-era U.S. Army veteran. Carmichael completed Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Okla. and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant. From there, he went to Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga. Later, Carmichael was assigned as an artillery officer in the 82nd Airborne Division at Ft Bragg, N.C. He was honorably discharged in 1971.
After discharge, Carmichael returned to Rimersburg and enrolled at Clarion University where he graduated with a mathematics degree in secondary education. After graduation, he was hired at Redbank Valley High School where he taught for 30 years. He is married to the former Cathy Kline of Rimersburg, and they have three daughters.
The service will honor all area veterans who died during the different periods of hostilities the United States was involved in. They will be honored by saying their name, in what conflict they served, and ringing a bell of honor. In addition, the post will remember members of the local post who passed away during the last year.
The daughter of recently departed post member Allen Delp will lay a memorial wreath in Red Bank Creek, and honor guard will fire three volleys.
“We hope the entire community will join us in paying homage to those who died serving our country around the world,” Ishman said. “We must remember that we honor Memorial Day not as the start of summer, but the solemn day to remember those who died for our freedoms.”