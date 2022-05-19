NEW BETHLEHEM – The Walter W. Craig American Legion Post will honor the community’s fallen heroes by holding its annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the First Baptist Church at the corner of Broad and Lafayette streets.
The master of ceremonies will be Post Adjutant Ted Minich, who will welcome invited guests, including state Rep. Donna Oberlander, and county commissioners from Clarion and Armstrong counties.
The keynote speaker will be Terry George of New Bethlehem, a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Jouet (DLG-29) as a sonar technician. Being a member of the ship’s original company, George is known as a “plank owner,” a title that only the original crew can hold. The Cruiser-class ship made port in many ports of call, including Hawaii, Vancouver, Guam, the Philippines, Hong Knog, Yokosuka and Tokyo, Japan. While serving off the coast of Vietnam, the ship was responsible for rescuing eight pilots who ejected from a damaged aircraft.
George serves as president of the Donald Lobaugh Military Museum in Rimersburg and is a member of of American Legion Post 354 of New Bethlehem.
The Redbank Valley High School band will perform patriotic music during the program.
The invocation and benediction will be given by Walter W. Craig Post Chaplain Glenn Neiswonger.
The program will honor area veterans who died in the various periods of hostilities in which the United States was involved. Additionally, American Legion post members who have died since Memorial Day 2021 will also be honored.
A memorial wreath will be placed into Red Bank Creek as a farewell to departed comrades, followed by volleys fired by the post’s honor guard.
The community is invited to attend the program to pay tribute to whose who died serving America.