SLIGO – Sligo will host its annual Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the Sligo Cemetery.
Pastor Ed Rudiger, minister of the Sligo Presbyterian Church, will be the speaker for the event.
Area veterans are invited to participate in the processional through the cemetery before the ceremony. Others may also walk in memory of a deceased veteran or in honor of one who may be unable to attend. Those doing so are encouraged to make a poster with that veteran’s name on it, and it can even be carried by younger members of the family.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the Sligo Recreation Center.