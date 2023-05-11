RIMERSBURG – In Rimersburg, the Shearer-Shick Post No. 454 of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7132 will host Memorial Sunday, May 28 and Memorial Day, May 29, commemorative services.
On Sunday, May 28, the Memorial Sunday Service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 3 p.m.
Bob Carmichael will act as master of ceremonies. Pastor Noel Jack, associate pastor of the Baker Street Church of God, will be the guest speaker.
Lay minister Brenda Haws from the United Church of Christ will offer the invocation, prayer and benediction. Terry George will present a special music selection.
In case of inclement weather, the Memorial Sunday Service will be held in the Rimersburg United Methodist Church.
On Monday, May 29, the annual parade is to begin at 9 a.m. starting at the former Rimersburg Elementary School.
Marching units are welcome to participate.
The program will begin at the cemetery as soon as the parade arrives.
Steve Wiencek will serve as master of ceremonies. The Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis, pastor of the Jerusalem United Church of Christ, will offer the invocation, prayer and benediction.
Captain Troy Mong, now retired from the United States Navy, will be the guest speaker. Mong is a native of Huey, and the son of Midge Mong and the late Larry Mong. He graduated from Union High School in 1985 and from Grove City College in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Mong received his commission at Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. He received his master’s degree in national security strategic studies from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. Mong received numerous awards and commendations during his military service. In September 2021, he retired after 32 years of naval service. He and his wife, Joyce, reside in the New Bethlehem area.
The Union High School Marching Band, under the direction of Lisa Hummel, and the Union High School Concert Choir, under the direction of Mr. David Gibson, will present musical selections.
Eighth grade students from Union High School will also participate in the program. Reciting the “Gettysburg Address” will be Alex Walzak, son of Josh and Cathy Walzak of Sligo. Kiara Ackerman, daughter of Phil and Bethany Ackerman of Rimersburg, will recite “In Flander’s Fields.” Riley Kriebel will recite “America’s Answer.” She is the daughter of Billie Jo Conner and Tim Kriebel of Rimersburg.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at Union High School beginning at 9 a.m.
Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion or the VFW to participate in either service. Any veterans desiring to be a part of the parade but find the march a bit much, should call the Commander of the Legion, Charles Brothers, at (814) 473-6402 and transportation will be arranged to and from the cemetery.