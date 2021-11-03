NEW BETHLEHEM – The following gifts were made to the Redbank Valley Public Library:
Honor Gifts:
• Judith Stitt Crawford, “A Life Without Flowers,” “Life Without Regrets” and “A Life Without Water,” given by Joni Stitt Huffman.
Memorial Gifts:
• Jerry Champion, “Otis’s Busy Day,” “Green Tractor” and “Go, Go, Tractor,” given by The George Gruver Family.
• W. Pat Conners, “Killing the Mob” and “Black Ice,” given by Erin Joyce and Family.
• Madaline Herbert, “The President’s Daughter” and “The Shadow Box,” given by Sharon Fawcett and Beverly Daikes.
• Wilda Huber, “The Letter Keeper,” given by Terry Colwell.
• Wilda Huber, “The Flower Alphabet Book,” given by Clyde and Arleen Pence, and Linda Gleason.
• Wilda Huber, “The Seeds of Change” and “It’s Better this Way,” given by Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club.
• Jim and Pat Merwin, “Private Rogue,” The Noise” and “The Girl from Widow Hill,” given by Kavin and Shari Bond.
• Robert Stahlman, “Hess Truck Encyclopedia,” given by The Sample Family.
• “Chick” Rupp, “Enemy at the Gates,” given by Marc and Sherry Hetrick.
• Spurgeon Shilling, “Dark Roads,” “Billy Summers” and “The Paper Palace,” given by Judy L. Bowser.
• Jane Shaffer, “The Lights of Sugarberry Cove,” given by Leroy and Judy Tabler.
• Jane Shaffer, “Candy Making” and “Fantastic Filler Cupcakes,” given by Carole and Clyde Licht.
• Jane Shaffer, “The Little Shop of Found Things” and “Secrets of the Chocolate House,” given by Mr. and Mrs. Dale Hawk and Family.
• Jane Shaffer, “Christmas Baking,” given by Bernard and Mona Steffy.
• Jane P. Shaffer, “Three Words for Goodbye” and “The Beginning,” given by George and Mary Gruver.
• Jane Shaffer, “The Postcard” and “Surviving Savannah,” given by Bill and Bettie Dinger.
• Robert Stahlman, “The Shadow,” given by Charles P. Leach Agency.
• Lois Jean Toth, “Just Me & My Mom,” “Why a Son Needs a Mom,” “Me & My Mom” and “My Son I Love you,” given by Library Girls Jaylene, Vicki and Debbie.
• Don Toy, “The Stepsisters,” given by Mary Lou Shindledecker.