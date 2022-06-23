NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Public Library has announced the following gifts:
Books Donated
In Memory Of:
• Kyle Adams, “Noodle and the No Bones Day,” “Don’t Eat Bees” and “Stick and Stone: Explore and More,” from Aunt Becky and Uncle Jim.
• Kyle Adams, “The Lantern House” and “A Letter From Your Teacher,” from Larry and Sandy Dubia.
• Dennis Bish, “Rock Solid” and “Last Summer Boys,” from Robert and Patricia Pitney.
• Lois Ruth Boyer, “How to Forage for Mushrooms,” “A Season on the Wind” and “The Bookseller’s Promise,” from South Bethlehem Friends.
• Sandy Bright, “The Year of the Horses: A Memoir,” from Ralph and Alice White.
• Joyce Kunselman Cobbett, “Summer Love,” from the RVHS Class of 1970.
• Nancy J. Connor, “Little and Often” and “The Mountain Sings,” from Jerry and Estella Wilkinson.
• Olive Hetrick, “The Backyard Homestead Guide for Self Sufficiency,” “Ready Farmer One” and “Night Night Farm,” from Sharon E. Heasley and Family.
• Terry McGarrity, “Sparring Partners,” from Roy Ferris.
• Greg Miller, “The Record Keeper,” from Larry Dubia and C. Foster.
• Theresa Reddinger, “The World in a Skillet” and “The Sweet Life,” from Robert and Patricia Pitney.
• Rita Reinsel, “Piece of My Heart,” from the RVHS Class of 1970.
• Grace Wilkinson, “In Bloom,” from the New Bethlehem Civic Club.
In Honor Of:
• Debbie Bonanno, “Golden Girl,” from Annie Bonanno.
• Marty and Roxann Henry, “The German Wife” and “The Midwife of Auschwitz,” from Tom and Debbie Troupe.