RIMERSBURG – The following donations were made to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg during the third quarter of 2021:
Book Memorials
• In memory of Michael J. Traister, given by Tom and Sharon Wilson and Family, “The Complete Book of Ford Mustang: Every Model Since 1964” by Mike Mueller.
• In memory of Dolores Madigan, given by Jerusalem United Church of Christ, “The Great Book of Pennsylvania: The Crazy History of Pennsylvania with Amazing Random Facts & Trivia” by Bill O’Neill, “Pennsylvania: A Portrait of the Keystone State” by Michael P. Godomski and “Pennsylvania: What’s So Great About This State?” by Kate Boehm Jerome.
• In memory of Mike Traister, given by The Flock Sunday School United Methodist Church, “The Cost of Betrayal” by Dee Henderson, Dani Pettrey and Lynette Eason, and “I Will Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives” by Martin Ganda, Caitlin Alifirenka and Liz Welch.
• In memory of Mark Rummel, given by Barry and Susan, Jennica and Jeff Lantelme, “The Circles All Around Us” by Brad Montague, “The Friend Ship” by Kat Yeh and “The Most Magnificent Thing” by Ashley Spires.
• In memory of Tom Curry, given by Dan Parker, “We Are the Luckiest: The Surprising Magic of a Sober Life” by Laura McKowen.
• In memory of Tom Curry, given by Friends of the Library, “High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict’s Double Life” by Tiffany Jenkins and “Understanding and Helping an Addict” by Dr. Andrew Proulx.
• In memory of Tom Curry, given by Flock Sunday School Class, “The Sober Journey: A Guide to Prayer and Meditation in Recovery” by Dirk Foster and “The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober: Discovering a Happy, Healthy, Wealthy Alcohol-Free Life” by Catherine Gray.
• In memory of Tom Curry, given by Mike and Vicki Curry, “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak, “Where the Sidewalk Ends” by Shel Silverstein, “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein, “Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson and “The Poky Little Puppy” by Janette Sebring Lowrey.
• In memory of Larry Jordan, given by Pam Curry and Tom and Family, “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny.
• In memory of Dixie Tustin, given by The Burt and Schons Family, “Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination” by James Dean, “Narwhal’s School of Awesomeness” by Ben Clanton, “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate and “Gustavo, the Shy Ghost” by Flavia Z. Drago.
Monetary Donations
• In memory of Tom Curry, given by Shirley and James Bowers.
• In memory of Tom Curry, given by Linda and Edward Rickard.
• In memory of Tom Curry, given by Gloria and Allan Walzak.
• In memory of Mike Traister, given by Card Club. (Purchase of Stuffed Llama with memorial collar and tag.)
• In memory of Tom Curry, given by Curry Chadwell. (Building repairs, new bookshelves and cases.)
Memorial Bricks
• In memory of Mike Traister, given by Sandy Traister.
• In memory of Tom Curry, given by Angie and Guy Chadwell — “Thomas Curry, Library Pres., 2005-2021”