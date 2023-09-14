MARIENVILLE — Seventy years after he was declared Missing in Action, Sgt. Richard M. Sharrow is coming home.
Sharrow enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 27, 1948, three months after serving two years in the U.S. Navy. He was reported MIA by his unit on July 25, 1950, in Yongdong, South Korea. He was 22.
Sharrow's remains will be returned to the Furlong Funeral Home in Marienville, where viewing will be open to the community on Sunday, September 24, with a memorial service on Monday. Sharrow's remains will be interred next to his parents.
The Defense Department's POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reviewed the events leading up to the battle that claimed Sgt. Sharrow's life.
According to the DPAA report, on June 25, 1950, more than 100,000 soldiers of the North Korean People's Army (KPA) crossed the 38th Parallel, seeking to unify all of Korea under communist rule.
"Gen. Douglas MacArthur's Eighth Army headquarters in Japan quickly informed President Harry S. Truman that the KPA's military superiority was overwhelming and that the South Koreans could offer no effective resistance," the report said.
On July 27, 1950, President Truman authorized the use of air and naval power against the KPA. As the situation worsened, Truman authorized MacArthur "to deploy two U.S. infantry divisions from Japan to Korea."
At that time, Sharrow was a member of F Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Eight U. S. Army, a ground component of the United Nations Command, on duty in Japan.
On July 18, 1950, Sharrow's division landed at Pohangdong, South Korea. The next day his regiment moved to Kwan-ni, and by July 20 all of its units had arrived and were preparing to move to Tacjon to relieve the 24th Infantry Division. But the Battle for Tacjon and near destruction of the 24th Infantry Division changed the plans, and Sharrow's division was "ordered to secure Yongdong immediately." At that time the 1st Cavalry Division units "were reporting occasional contact with KPA forces, to include small arms and some artillery fire."
DPAA reports this changed on July 23 when enemy forces "established a roadblock between the 8th Cavalry Regiment's position and Yongdong," with casualties. American troops failed to break the roadblock, and it was "during this operation that the 5th Cavalry Regiment suffered its first casualties in Korea, reporting six killed and nine wounded in action."
Two days later, Sharrow's regiment was "ordered forward." The official U.S. Army history notes that "through some error, the F Company went to the wrong hill and walked into a concentration of enemy soldiers. Only 26 men of the original 139 from F Company returned from the engagement." Sharrow was among the soldiers reported missing in action that day.
Three years later, on December 31, 1953, the Army issued a presumptive finding of death, and his remains were determined non-recoverable on January 16, 1956.
The U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps was responsible for recovering and identifying those lost during the Korean War. Early in 1951 a set of remains, designated as Unknown X-1023, was recovered near Yongdong, but after extensive analysis were declared unidentifiable. In April 1955, the remains were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl in Honolulu, along with other Korean War unknowns.
More than 60 years later, in July 2018, the DPAA disinterred 652 Korean War unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis. Scientists used dental and anthropological analysis as well as DNA testing. The set of remains known as Unknown X-1023 was identified as Sgt. Richard Marvin Sharrow. According to the DPAA report, "based on the available evidence, the cause of death is multiple ballistic injuries and the manner of death is homicide."
As more details are finalized about the memorial service, the Jeffersonian Democrat will be reporting on this brave soldier's journey home in the weeks to come, including next week.