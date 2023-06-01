BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County History Center will host the 8th Annual Military Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds near Brookville.
This indoor event includes two buildings with vendors and exhibitors displaying a wide range of military collectibles and related items ranging from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam and Gulf Wars to the present. Items are available for show, sale and trade, and will include weapons, uniforms, artifacts, accouterments, photographs, publications and other things of historical interest to both the beginner and advanced military collector.
New this year will be a special programs area where attendees are invited to learn from a series of short lectures by experts on various interesting aspects of collecting. Check the website for the schedule.
Visitors can bring their collection items for evaluation and value by the experts.
Adult admission is $10 and children 17 and under are free. For table reservations or additional information, contact the Jefferson County History Center at (814) 849-0077 or visit jchconline.org.