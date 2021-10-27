NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society is looking for military uniforms to display for a Veterans Day event on Nov. 12-13 at the History Center in New Bethlehem.
The event, “Parade of Uniforms,” is a display of military uniforms from different eras. The community will learn about who wore these uniforms and it will provide history lessons on branch, rank and understanding of military ribbons and pins displayed on these uniforms.
All uniforms will be displayed respectfully and hung where they will not be tampered with.
Those interested in displaying a uniform for the event can contact Cindy Morgan at (814) 221-6225 for a registration form and drop-off information.