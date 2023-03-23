HARRISBURG – More than $6 million has been earmarked for infrastructure projects in Clarion and Armstrong counties, according to announcements by local lawmakers last week.
In Clarion County, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) announced more than $2.5 million in grants have been awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for various purposes.
“It is great to hear that these very worthwhile local projects will receive a boost from state funding,” said Hutchinson. “These investments will help keep Clarion County a great place to live and visit.”
“There were a large number of grant applications, many of which were very worthy of funding,” said Oberlander. “I’m pleased that the projects that were selected will have a direct impact on our local communities. I look forward to working with those that weren’t funded to try again in future rounds.”
The largest of the awards — a $750,000 grant — will be used by New Bethlehem Borough for its Penn Street Bridge replacement project. These funds were provided through the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth. [See related New Bethlehem Borough Council story.]
Also provided through the multimodal fund is a $230,888 grant to Perry Township for its Lime Plant Road resurfacing project.
The remainder of the awards come from Local Share Account (LSA) funding that was created by the PA Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (Act 71 of 2004). The act provides for the distribution of gaming revenues through the CFA to support projects in the public interest within Pennsylvania.
The Clarion Redevelopment Authority received the largest of the LSA grants — $400,000 — to assist the Clarion Blueprint Community in making improvements to Clarion Second Avenue Park, with the work to include construction of two basketball courts, two tennis/pickleball courts and a retaining wall at the park.
The other grants in Clarion County include:
- $268,100 for Clarion Hospital to purchase two emergency vehicles — a squad unit and an ambulance — that will allow a paramedic to supplement coverage by responding to scenes and calls that require Advance Life Support.
- $258,800 for Knox Township to purchase a Caterpillar Grader to replace the road department’s current vehicle, which was made in 1952, to ensure a properly operating vehicle is available for road maintenance throughout the township.
- $198,425 for Hawthorn Borough to purchase a new backhoe and a new truck with a plow, dump bed and tailgate spreader.
- $195,260 for Redbank Township to purchase a new plow truck with spreader, replacing the township’s worn-out plow and ash truck, to provide safe and proper winter maintenance to township roads.
- $107,448 for Foxburg Area Water and Sewer Authority to install an emergency generator at its Foxburg Borough water treatment plant, which provides water to customers in Foxburg Borough and Richland Township.
- $100,000 for Foxburg Borough, on behalf of the Allegheny River Trail, to construct a parking lot and fence at the north end of a planned bike trail and park within the borough.
Armstrong County
Receives Nearly
$3.7 Million
The funding also came flowing into Armstrong County last week, as state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) and state Reps. Abby Major (R-Ford City) and Oberlander announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s $3.7 million in Local Share Account (LSA) grants to municipalities.
“At a time when many families and communities are feeling a strain from inflation, state investments play an even greater role in helping to strengthen our local region,” Pittman said. “I’m glad to have worked with my fellow elected officials to help secure this funding, which will ensure numerous municipalities are able to continue to advance projects for the benefit of area residents.”
Kittanning Borough is receiving $577,223 for a riverbank stabilization project in the borough’s Riverfront Park.
A $460,000 grant was awarded to Wayne Township for the purchase of a 24-acre parcel of land with two large equipment garages.
Perry Township will use a $400,000 grant for road resurfacing within the township, while Washington Township received a $276,400 grant to make improvements at its Washington Township Memorial Park.
The Mahoning Township Municipal Authority received two grants: $154,000 to replace the Route 66 water line, and $90,000 to replace the Beers Road water line.
Leechburg Borough was likewise awarded two grants: a $136,800 grant to rehabilitate its Campbell Avenue Park and Playground, and a $96,700 grant to make improvements to its Kiski Avenue Park.
A $139,005 grant will be used by Apollo Borough to purchase a dump truck and police vehicle, while Sugarcreek Township received a $110,000 grant for renovations to its Sugarcreek Community Park.
South Bethlehem Borough will use a $109,000 grant for a streetscape improvement project along Hamilton Street; West Franklin will make improvement to Valley View Road with an $85,000 grant; and a $41,650 grant will be used by Manor Township to rehabilitate the Hawk Hollow Bridge.
Westmoreland County Municipal Authority received the largest single amount of funding — $1 million — for a lead service line replacement project that will take place within both Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.