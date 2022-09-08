NEW BETHLEHEM — Among New Bethlehem’s Valley Thrift Shop’s 40 volunteers, Dorothy Minich, of Fairmount City, stands out.
At 91 years of age, she may hold pride of place for being the eldest worker at the Broad Street store.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$5.50
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$16.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Among New Bethlehem’s Valley Thrift Shop’s 40 volunteers, Dorothy Minich, of Fairmount City, stands out.
At 91 years of age, she may hold pride of place for being the eldest worker at the Broad Street store.
“It gets me out of the house,” she said.
For a woman who spent a lifetime working, being idle is not in her nature. Minich worked for many years at Jensen-Rola, first in Reynoldsville and then in the Alcola plant. After retiring, she cooked for the Hawthorn Fire Department’s massive fundraising dinners.
“I started quilting after I retired, too,” she said. “I entered one at the Farm Show in Harrisburg and took third place in the state.”
With spare time still on her hands, Minich participated in the Eastern Star in the area for many years.
“But Star is having problems right now,” she said. “It is hard to get anybody who wants to serve as Worthy Matron, and without one, the whole thing will fall apart.”
Minich shared some personal details as part of her story.
“I had 21 brothers,” she said. “My father had several kids with my mother who died when I was a year old. He remarried when I was 9 and had several more.”
Minich was no sad Cinderella figure, though.
“Those people just included me in everything,” she said, giving herself a little hug in remembrance of her blended family.
Minich works as often as she can in the shop, but there has to be a stop at EverMoore’s restaurant for sustenance now and then. She said that she is part of a regular gang of diners at the restaurant just a block away.
Minich and her co-workers recently said that they have been very busy lately, perhaps due to customers giving new clothing a pass in favor of gently worn bargains at the thrift shop.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.