CLARION – The Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program will return to Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival this year.
This year’s program will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Clarion-Limestone High School Auditorium.
Applications are now being accepted. Girls from grades 7-12 living or attending school in Clarion County are encouraged to apply.
Those interested should stop in the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry office to pick up an application or visit www.clarionpa.com. Applications are due in to the chamber office no later than June 1.
For more information, contact the chamber at (814) 226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.