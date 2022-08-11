CLARION – Clarion needed the rain; the U.S. Drought Monitor considers the area to be experiencing a moderate drought. It just didn’t necessarily need the rain at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, when 19 individuals were participating in the Chalk on Main sidewalk chalk art competition held as part of Clarion’s final Summer Fest weekend of the season.

The artists, who started enthusiastically drawing at approximately 8 a.m. under sunny conditions, were forced to cover their creations with plastic sheeting a bit over two hours later as clouds slowly gathered and the radar showed rain approaching. What began as a light shower, picked up in intensity, creating puddles on the sidewalk and causing water to seep under the makeshift tarps.

