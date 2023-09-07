CLARION – The name of Andy “Ace” Montana will not be listed on November’s ballot as an independent candidate seeking election as a Clarion County commissioner, nor as a candidate for Clarion Borough Council following a hearing by Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at the courthouse on Friday afternoon.
Tatum Henderson of Clarion filed two separate complaints with the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 7, petitioning the court to strike Montana’s candidacy from the November election for failure to include a committee of three to five people to fill vacancies on the nomination papers.
The Objections to Nomination Papers filed by Henderson to the nomination papers of Andrew Anthony Montana as a candidate for Clarion County commissioner and Clarion Borough Council were sustained by Seidle-Patton following the hearing. The Clarion County Board of Elections was also directed to omit Montana’s name as a candidate on the November 2023 General Election ballot.
Attorney Charles A. Pascal Jr. of Leechburg represented Henderson at the hearing.
Tatum’s two complaints describe the omission of committee members as a “fatal flaw” in Montana’s nomination papers.
“Failure to name a Committee to Fill Vacancies on the face of Nomination Papers in conformity with the requirement of the Election Code is a fatal flaw which invalidates the page or pages of the Nomination Paper,” stated Henderson’s complaint.
A Committee to Fill Vacancies is required by state law in cases where a candidate either holds office or is seeking two offices. In those cases, the Committee to Fill Vacancies is empowered to fill the vacancy created by the election.
Montana did not list three to five names of the members of his Committee to Fill Vacancies as required by law on either nomination paper filed with the Clarion County Bureau of Elections.
Representing himself at the hearing, Montana called two members of the Bureau of Elections, Laura O’Neill, and Cindy Callahan former director, and asked both of them if the bureau has allowed independent candidates to waive that requirement in previous years. Both O’Neill and Callahan said they could not recall.
“While the court does have discretion under these circumstances to permit amendments to nomination papers to cure the defect,” wrote Seidle-Patton, “…Because there is not sufficient time for the amendments to be made and proper legal procedure to be followed thereafter to allow for preparations for the November election to occur, it is not realistic for this court to exercise its discretion and permit amendments.”
Braxton White and Carol Lapinto were subpoenaed by Montana to Friday’s hearing but did not take the witness stand because Seidle-Patton said that discussions that occurred after the filing of petitions was not relevant to the hearing.