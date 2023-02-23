KNOX – Karyn Montana of Knox has announced her intention to run as a Republican for re-election for Clarion County treasurer in the May 2023 primary.
Montana has more than 30 years of accounting experience as well as five years working as the chief deputy treasurer. She was elected Clarion County’s treasurer in 2021.
“As treasurer, I will keep an open-door policy to best serve the residents of Clarion County,” she said.
Since being elected in 2021, Montana said she has made a few changes as to how things are done in the Treasurer’s Office.
In July 2021, Montana started mailing doe hunting tags back to the customers two weeks after they were processed instead of waiting until September to mail them all back at once.
“By mailing tags out every two weeks, it cut down on the number of pink envelopes being lost in the mail, and it cut down on the number of phone calls of hunters wanting to know when they would be receiving their tags,” she said. “Now that things are changing again this year, with the doe tags being purchased with hunting licenses and online, we are working on coming up with some new strategies to make the new process as smooth and as quick as possible.”
Montana has also been updating all the records of organizations that hold a Small Game of Chance or Bingo License.
“It’s been a long process, but we are getting records up to date. A lot of the license holders are not happy about the changes, but there’s not much I can do about it. My office doesn’t make the rules, but we will follow them,” she said.
Since interest rates have skyrocketed lately, Montana has been working on moving some county money into high interest investment accounts.
“Taking advantage of high interest rates and being able to make the county a significant amount of extra money is something I take very seriously and am very excited about,” she said.
Montana was born and raised in Clarion County and is a 1991 graduate of Keystone High School. She then began working in accounting at Clarion Bathware in Marble. In 1998, she left to work for New Era (now Champion Homes) in Strattanville in the accounting department where she worked for 17 years before being hired as the chief deputy treasurer in 2016. When the previous treasurer resigned in the fall of 2020, Montana became the acting Clarion County treasurer on Sept. 11. In the spring of 2021, Montana ran for the position of treasurer and won. Montana was sworn in as the official Clarion County Treasurer on Jan. 4, 2022.
The candidate has been endorsed by county Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer, Prothonotary Jeff Himes, Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, state Rep. Donna Oberlander, District Attorney Drew Welsh and Coroner Dan Shingledecker.
She lives in Knox with her son, Logan, and husband, Brad, a supervisor at Miller Fabrication Solutions.