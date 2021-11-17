NEW BETHLEHEM – What started out more than a decade ago as a way to help a local woman battling cancer, has turned into a Thanksgiving tradition for the Redbank Valley.
Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot will mark its 11th year on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, as a fundraiser that has provided more than $130,000 for local cancer patients during its first 10 years.
“There’s a whole lot of love on that trail Thanksgiving morning,” Leanne Rankin said of the event, which was started by the Kirkpatrick family years ago to help Rankin’s daughter, Kessa, who was battling cancer.
Rankin said that after her daughter passed away, her family took the reigns of the event in order to keep helping those who are going through the same struggles with the disease.
This year’s event, which gets underway at 8 a.m. along the Redbank Valley Trail behind RMS Furniture in New Bethlehem, will benefit Jessica Cyphert and her family. The Clarion area resident was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Rankin and her daughters, Kaci, Karina and Kendra, said that the 5K run/walk is open to all, and that donations are appreciated. T-shirts will also be available.
Rankin said that while they weren’t sure how many people the Turkey Trot would attract when it originated, large numbers continue to come out early on Thanksgiving morning. At most, one year brought out more than 400 participants.
And they come from all over the region, with some coming from as far away as California, the Rankin family said.
While the weather has mostly been good for the event over the years, they said that one year there was snow on the ground and sub-freezing temperatures, but that people still came out.
This year’s Turkey Trot is getting an extra boost from First United National Bank, which raised more than $1,500 that bank staff recently donated to the cause.
New Bethlehem branch manager Amanda Coon said that FUN Bank’s six branches conduct a monthly Change For Charity fundraiser, choosing a different local charity each month. Employees participate with dress-down days, and customers chip in as well on their visits to the banks.
Recently, the bank branches took part in Employee Appreciation Week, with a competition among the branches to see who could raise the most money for charity.
Coon said that Kessa’s Blessings is near and dear to the hearts of those at the New Bethlehem bank because the event helped out one of their own several years ago.
Judy Rosario-Adams said that while she was battling cancer, Kessa’s Blessings helped out with money to pay for medical expenses.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I really appreciated it.”
Rosario-Adams said she and her family have continued to be a part of the event each year, with her husband and son running in the 5K.
“It’s amazing the number of people whose lives it has touched,” she said.