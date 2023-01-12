CLARION – Clarion County is taking cyber security to the next level in 2023.
On Tuesday morning, county management information system (MIS) director Chad Johnston announced plans to update Clarion County’s email and website domain from co.clarion.pa.us to a clarioncounty.gov address.
“This is something that a lot of other counties are doing,” Johnston told Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley during their Jan. 10 work session, explaining that the switch was recommended by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as a way to provide more security for counties. “CISA works with partners and collaborates to build more secure infrastructures for governments, both local and state.”
According to Johnston, .gov domains are beneficial for brand awareness and giving peace of mind for people who receive county emails.
“If it has a .gov address, they are going to know that it’s a legit email coming through a government agency,” he said, noting that other domains are more susceptible to phishing attempts and cyber ransomware. “There’s a big push to do this.”
In addition to security peace of mind, Johnston said that the new domain also comes with access to trainings and contacts through the FBI and National Guard who deal with cyber attacks.
“They’re going to be able to send us video trainings and let us know what is out there hitting these domains,” he said. “We can also work with them to protect our domain and email addresses.”
Johnston pointed out that switching domains will be done at no cost, and could possibly take six to eight months to complete.
“We’ll start out small,” he said, explaining that the IT department will likely be the first department to make the switch in the next few months. He added, however, that the county will first have to register its new domain. “We’ll make sure everything works, [and] eventually, we’ll migrate the rest of the county over.”
Johnston also said that emails sent to the county’s current addresses after the switch will be forwarded to the new addresses for a period of time.
“We’ll have to have a cutoff date, but it will be a while because this is a major change,” he said of forwarding emails.
In addition to implementing a more secure domain, Johnston also said that the county will implement Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) this year, and in December, will be visited by the National Guard who will test the county’s cybersecurity and identify its weaknesses.
“We’re going to be working with them for a few weeks,” he said of the National Guard, noting that personnel both on-site and remotely will attempt to breach the county’s cyber network. “They’ve done this for several other counties, and you have to book out almost two years. We were lucky enough to get on the schedule.”
According to Johnston, the free service is not meant to ridicule the county’s network or IT department, but identify its strength and offer suggestions for improvement.
“We’ll get a big report of everything,” he said, noting that the National Guard will work with the county after the exercise to help improve its cybersecurity. “They’re really trying to keep everybody safe.”
Reassessment Update
In his latest report, Mike Russell, on-site manager for Vision Government Solutions, said that reassessment data collectors are currently collecting data in Redbank and Monroe townships.
“We have 6,132 [improved parcels] measured out of 18,808,” he said, noting that as long as the weather stays nice, Beaver and Piney townships will be next. If the weather gets bad, he said that all county boroughs are also on deck. “I can go into any borough and we can work there if the weather turns bad.”
Russell also reported that data entry has begun for Clarion Borough and Limestone Township.
It was noted that the company lost seven data collectors last week due to quitting and termination.
Michael Tarello, Vision vice president of appraisal operations, said that the company had planned on some employee losses during the winter, and as of now, the project schedule should not be impacted.
“We were actually a little ahead of schedule, so this will probably bring us back on schedule,” he said.
Other Business
• Approved was given to Resolution No. 2 of 2023, authorizing and directing the emergency succession of county officers and the continuity of county government.
• The commissioners also approved a one-year extension request for the DCED Multimodal Transportation Fund grant for the Grand Avenue Glass Works Pedestrian Safety and Freight Access Improvements project in Clarion.
• The county’s 2023 Emergency Operations Plan was approved.