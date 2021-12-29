NEW BETHLEHEM – Despite a drop in ticket sales and the number of deer weighed, organizers deemed New Bethlehem Fire Company’s annual Big Buck contest a success.
According to lead organizer Mike Kundick earlier this week, fire company members weighed a total of 56 deer harvested by area hunters vying for monetary and other prizes up for grabs as part of this year’s Big Buck contest.
The contest, which is held each year during rifle hunting season, was started in 1965 by the then New Bethlehem Chamber, but nearly didn’t run last year because of the pandemic. At the last moment, the fire company decided to run it alone in 2020.
This year, the fire company ran it again and had tickets available earlier. They also made tickets available online for the first time in the contest’s history.
Kundick said that the online option netted about 50 tickets.
“We even tried to get tickets out earlier this year thinking we would sell more,” he said, noting, however, that this year’s total ticket sales were “down a little bit” from previous years. Most of the tickets purchased were sold the week leading up to the start of hunting season, he added.
“I think it’s just the hunting mentality,” Kundick continued. “People think ‘this is what I do before I go hunting, I get my buck ticket and go to camp.’”
This year, contest organizers reported that about 1,200 tickets were sold.
“We did OK,” Kundick said. “We just don’t see as many deer being weighed in as we used to.”
Kundick speculated that the drop-off might be the result of a number of factors, including COVID, an increase in archery hunting and the start of hunting season on Saturday rather than the traditional Monday start.
He noted further that since many of the tickets tend to be purchased by passers-by on their way to camps, the incentive to make a return trip may be less likely.
“To bring a buck in to weigh it to win a prize probably isn’t on the top of their priority list, especially since you start hunting on Saturday now instead of Monday,” Kundick said.
Looking ahead to next year, Kundick said that he didn’t think that the contest would change much, but that the group hoped to get more sponsors involved.
“The last couple of years we really didn’t get many sponsors,” he said. “We kind of tried to go about doing it ourselves and relying on ticket sales to pay for our prizes.”
“As with any fundraiser, the fire department wants to make the most that it can and still give nice prizes out,” Kundick said. “I think we’ve done that, [and] we’ll continue to do it.”
When it came to this year’s winners, Kundick noted a never-before-seen occurrence. There was a three-way tie for first place.
“All three bucks weighed 163.6 pounds,” he said, explaining that the tie was broken by drawing the names of the three hunters from a hat
“I’ve never had three,” said Kundick. “That was definitely cool.”
Taking first place was a six-point buck from Armstrong County harvested by Keith Thomas of Mayport, who won a Ruger American 6.5 cm rifle.
Second place went to Austin Sipe of Transfer who won a Ruger American 7mm-08 rifle for his nine-point buck, which he killed in Delaware County.
Randy Schrecengost of New Bethlehem took third place, winning a $100 cash prize for his eight-point buck hunted in Clarion County.
Colten Ringler won the $75 special drawing from all the deer entered in the contest. Ringler shot a two-point, 97-pound deer in Armstrong County.