KITTANNING – Multiple animal shelters and rescues from across four counties, along with veterinarians and volunteers, joined together lsat week to help a disabled veteran and his young family in Armstrong County.
The family had tried to rescue cats they saw needing help. However, because the animals were not spayed or neutered, their number quickly multiplied.
They found themselves overwhelmed with more than 60 cats living in the home, along with three dogs.
Local law enforcement contacted Armstrong County Humane Police Officer Chris Jirak O’Donnell for assistance.
During her initial visit, O’Donnell knew that Orphans of the Storm, the shelter she represents, would not be able to adequately address the problem. A new approach was needed.
O’Donnell reached out to other organizations to create a Humane Action Team. The idea was to work together to handle large-scale cases to help as many animals as possible without overwhelming any single organization.
Shelters and rescues from Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties rallied to help.
Together, they were able to bring the number of cats down to a manageable level. After any medical issues are resolved, all cats are expected to find forever homes.
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, in Pittsburgh, took multiple cats and assisted with one dog. In addition, the shelter will spay and neuter, and provide vet care and vaccinations for all animals remaining in the home.
Animal Friends in Pittsburgh took multiple cats, some with medical issues.
Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning took several mother cats and kittens.
Four Footed Friends in Indiana took several cats.
Kiski Valley Cat & Kitten Rescue in Apollo took a few cats.
Frankies Friends in New Kensington treated and found a home for a kitten with eye issues.
Champion’s Crusaiders Rescue in Vandergrift took a pregnant cat.
Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley in New Kensington plans to take a few cats.
Dr. Sandra Rodkey and Altmeyer Veterinary Hospital in Kittanning donated foster-home care packages with medicine and food for volunteers caring for felines.
Because of the dedication of the staff and volunteers of these organizations, the felines, and this family, have a brighter future.
O’Donnell said the partnership worked well with its first case. The group plans to continue to work together in the future with large hoarding cases as needed.
Rescues and shelters wishing to learn more about the Humane Action Team can contact O’Donnell at humaneofficerac@gmail.com.