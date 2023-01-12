CLARION – After more than three decades in office, one Clarion County elected official is preparing for a new chapter outside of the courthouse.
Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer announced last week that he will not seek reelection to a 10th term in the 2023 primary and general elections.
“I just feel that it’s time,” Mortimer said Monday about his decision to step down after completing his ninth term at the end of the year, making him the longest serving row officer in the history of Clarion County.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Clarion County as Clarion County Register and Recorder over what will be 36 years at the end of 2023,” said Mortimer, who is currently the longest serving employee working for the county, in a prepared statement. “But it’s time for new blood and new ideas to move the office into a much more digitally-focused future.”
From the time he was a child, politics have always been of interest to Mortimer.
“I can remember as a little kid back in 1964 watching the Republican and Democrat conventions,” he said. “It just seemed to grow from that.”
According to the release, Mortimer’s total county service spans nearly five decades, starting in 1976 with his first experience in the Clarion County Office on Aging as a political science intern from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP). After graduating from college the same year, he was hired as a caseworker in the Aging Office and was eventually promoted to director of the office.
Around 1980, Mortimer resigned from the Aging Office to run against David Black for the open Register and Recorder position.
“I lost by 15 votes in the primary,” Mortimer recalled. “It was really close.”
After his election loss, Mortimer owned and operated his own business in Rimersburg for eight years, during which time he served on Rimersburg Borough Council and as tax collector.
“Since my college graduation, I’ve always been involved in some kind of public service,” he said.
In 1984, Mortimer returned to county employment as sealer of weights and measurers for Clarion County, a longtime county position that was responsible for checking the accuracy of retail store scales and gas pumps.
On the heels of Black’s resignation to be appointed county commissioner, and a decision from the acting register and recorder not to seek election, Mortimer decided to run for the office a second time. He was elected Clarion County Register and Recorder in November 1987 and began his first term in January 1988.
“I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of running the office to better serve the people,” Mortimer said of his time in office, noting that he’s made it a priority to make the Register and Recorder’s Office easily accessible for county residents. “I’ve really enjoyed trying to improve the office to be more efficient and consumer friendly.”
According to Mortimer, his tenure in office has also been marked by conservative fiscal management — which has resulted in 35 years of annual surpluses handed over to the county treasurer — and major digital upgrades. Over the years, Mortimer has worked to digitally scan and store many office records, with many even digitally recorded, which has allowed the office to retrieve requested records in a faster and efficient manner. Those efforts have also aided in the preservation of timeless land, estate and Orphans’ Court records from the beginning of the county to the present.
“The Register and Recorder is basically a service office, so you have to put service to the people first,” Mortimer said. “That’s what I’ve tried to do over the years, while at the same time being conscious of costs.”
He also thanked his staff members over the years for their work and dedication to the office.
“I’d like to thank my staff members who have worked with me over the years,” Mortimer said in the release. “Their hard work and dedication have made my job much easier and enjoyable throughout my many years of service in the office.”
Reflecting on his time as Register and Recorder, Mortimer said some of his most memorable moments have come from marriage license applications.
“You can get taken aback a little by some of the answers you get while people complete the form,” he said, pointing out that he’s heard divorce stories, as well as medical histories. “Those are some of the things that really stick with you.”
In addition to his work in the office, Mortimer served as president of the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association and the president of the Pennsylvania Registers of Wills and Clerks of Orphans’ Court Association.
He’s held the Republican Committee post in Rimersburg since the age of 18, and was later elected by GOP Committee members from southwestern Clarion County to a seat on the Executive Committee of the Clarion County Republican Committee. Shortly thereafter, and through much of the 1980s, he was elected by county Republicans as Republican State Committeeman from Clarion County to sit on the Republican State Committee of Pennsylvania. For nearly eight years beginning in the early 2000s, Mortimer assumed the political post of chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee, during which time nearly all Clarion County elected courthouse positions were flipped from Democratic to Republican.
Looking to the future, Mortimer said he is looking forward to rest and relaxation, and possibly more traveling in retirement.
“I still plan to be involved in the community,” he said. “It just won’t necessarily be a government position.”
Mortimer will continue to serve in the county post until the end of 2023. Clarion County voters will decide who will assume his duties in the November 2023 municipal election. The winner of that election will be sworn into office in January 2024.