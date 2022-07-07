CLARION – For those looking to enjoy a beer, many will agree that nothing beats drinking it out of a favorite mug. Unless people are at home, however, that’s frequently not an option; they get whatever is pulled off a rack or out of a cabinet.
An exception can be found at Clarion River Brewing Company (CRBC), where, for members of the “Mug Club,” they’ll always get a tankard that’s reserved for their exclusive use.
“Basically, a person purchases a mug on an annual basis and they get to keep it here, they’re the only person that drinks out of it,” explained Bryan Smith, CRBC co-owner. “We take care of it for them; we wash it, have a spot on a shelf. Anytime they come in, they get to use it.
“It’s a great opportunity to have local engagement, where people can have something of their own at their own place.”
The Mug Club currently has approximately 300 members, each of whom gets to select a new mug during a “picking party” held at the beginning of the year. Every mug is unique, individually made at one of four area potteries.
Participating potteries, each of which supply 75 mugs, are Allegheny Pines Pottery in Emlenton, Hughes Pottery in Tionesta, Pine Springs Pottery in Limestone and River Road Pottery in Worthville.
The decision to remain local and make use of handmade mugs, instead of purchasing mass produced glasses from a single source, was deliberate.
“We’re a locally-owned, small business,” Smith said of the brewery. “Just knowing we can have a little piece of our area in our place makes it unique, more special.”
“It’s important that we support local artists, to have local artisans around town. It’s part of what makes our local culture. If we can support them and get more information out about them, hopefully that increases their visibility.”
All the involved potters are appreciative of CRBC’s decision to use the talents of area artisans. In many respects Marie Lewis of Pine Springs Pottery summed up their collective sentiment, saying “I think it’s because one of their goals is to build community. They’re doing that, they’re bringing people together. [Using unique, local products] connects people in a way that mass produced things just can’t.”
“I’m grateful to be part of the movement to build community,” Lewis said. “It’s been a pleasure. I really appreciate that they give each artist some freedom to create pieces that are a reflection of the artist, as well as a reflection of the brewery.”
The only guideline Smith has for the potters is that the mugs must hold 18 to 20 ounces of liquid. Otherwise, they are given creative freedom; even to the extent of being allowed to put their own spin on CRBC’s logo.
“That’s what’s fun about this project. There are so many different aesthetics going on; people use different glazes, people interpret the marks [logo] differently,” said Rowan Rose of Hughes Pottery. “[The mugs are] certainly uniform in the sense that we know alcohol is going to be served out of them and they must be a certain size, but they’re all a tiny bit different. There are subtle variations in everything. For instance, every firing the glaze melts differently.”
Added Michelle Emhoff of River Road Pottery, “I think it’s kind of neat. You might be selecting a mug from a certain pottery, but you’re also, at the same time, getting a very unique mug from the other mugs made by that potter.
“They’re all unique, one-of-a-kind mugs. I think that’s a cool aspect.”
Reported Jenny Allen of the mugs she produced at Allegheny Pines Pottery, “I don’t think I did any [mugs] of the exact same two-color combinations. I use a shino glaze (a type of glaze which ranges from milky white to orange when kiln dried, sometimes with randomly scattered charcoal gray spots resulting from its ability to trap carbon). No two mugs are exactly the same; definitely not in color, or handle size, or exact shape.”
The use of handcrafted, one-of-a kind mugs has also been well received by the Mug Club’s membership.
“I think every year the excitement kind of grows a little bit more,” Smith said of the picking party. “People that have been in the Mug Club all five years have these collections of unique mugs at home now. A lot of people display them proudly in their home.”
“I have one customer, every year he finds something unique about his mug. He doesn’t even have to look at it, he knows it’s his mug just by grabbing it. He knows the little rough spots, the little bumps; the quirks, the features that make his mug unique.”