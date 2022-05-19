CLARION – BHS Clarion Hospital and the Clarion Rotary Club will host a Multiphasic Blood Screening event for the public on Saturday, June 11, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the new BHS Health and Wellness Center, located at 330 North Point Drive (Trinity Point), Clarion.
The cost of a Multiphasic Blood Screening is $55 and includes the following: Hemoglobin, Hematocrit, Red Blood Cell Count, White Blood Cell Count, Red Blood Cell Indices (MCV, MCH, MCHC, RDW), Platelet Count, Albumin, Albumin/Globulin Ratio, Anion Gap, Bilirubin Total, BUN/Creatinine Ratio, Calcium, Carbon Dioxide, Chloride, Creatinine, Calculated Osmolality, EGFR, Globulin, Glucose, Phosphatase, Alkaline, Potassium, Protein Total, Sodium, Transferase Aspartate Amino (AST), Transferase Alanine Amino (ALT), Urea Nitrogen (BUN), TSH, Cholesterol, HDL Cholesterol, Triglycerides, LDL Cholesterol, Cholesterol/HDL Ratio and Non-HDL Cholesterol.
The following screenings are available for an additional fee: A1C, $25; Prostate Specific Antigen, $25; and Vitamin D, $25.
A 12 hour fast is recommended.
These screenings are not covered by Medicare or insurance.
Participants may pre-pay with a credit card or check. Cash will not be accepted.
To register, call (814) 226-1673 by June 3.
Screening is by appointment only. No walk-ins accepted.