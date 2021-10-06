HARRISBURG – The local area suffered perhaps its worst week during the coronavirus pandemic, as numerous virus-related deaths were reported in all local counties over the past seven days.
Clarion, Armstrong and Venango counties each reported seven deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the last week, as Jefferson County reported five deaths, Forest County one death and Butler County was hit with 13 new deaths.
In Clarion County, the death toll spiked from 102 to 109 in the past seven days, as cases of COVID-19 in the county jumped from 3,961 to 4,161.
Armstrong County reported total deaths at 174, up from 167 a week ago, and a case increase from 7,546 to 7,864.
Jefferson County’s death totals rose from 104 to 109, and cases increased from 4,114 to 4,326.
In Venango County, the death toll was listed at 118 on Monday, an increase from 111 a week earlier. COVID-19 cases in the county also rose from 5,204 to 5,486.
Butler County’s death totals increased from 451 to 464 in the past week, as cases increased heavily from 21,322 to 22,981.
And in Forest County, one new virus-related death pushed the county’s pandemic total to 23, as cases increased from 1,519 to 1,541.
In local hospitals, five patients were being treated for COVID at Clarion Hospital as of Monday, with one patient in intensive care. Butler Memorial Hospital reported 53 patients being treated for coronavirus, with 13 in the ICU.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there were 4,019 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,453,387.
There are currently 2,882 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 682 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24-30 stood at 9.1 percent.
As of Monday, Oct. 4, there were 80 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,611 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 9.9 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28, 2020, there were a total of 745 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,352 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
On the vaccine front, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, 69.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 12,900,165 total vaccine doses, including 185,318 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Across the state, 6,237,934 people are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 25,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.