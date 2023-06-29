SHIPPENVILLE – The Clarion County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Task Force met June 26 at the Clarion County Complex Learning Center in Shippenville for a follow-up to two informational meetings held in May in an attempt to address the county’s current EMS crisis.
At the meeting — which was led by Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley, Public Safety director Jeff Smathers and Clarion County Association of Township Officials secretary Steve Allison — representatives from Highland Township, and Knox, Clarion, Hawthorn, East Brady and St. Petersburg boroughs seemed to be in agreement to comprise a steering committee for a county-proposed Public Safety Authority.
Noting that the number of the county’s local ambulance services has dropped from 10 to five over the years, Monday’s meeting was one of many informational meetings designed to alert local municipalities to the growing EMS crisis and a possible way to address it. One solution, proposed by the county, is to form a public safety authority to provide sustainable funding to local ambulance services
“The goal of the task force for the county was to educate the local elected officials to what your responsibility is, and provide you with an avenue and some information,” said Heasley. “We’re not forcing anyone to make this decision; it’s entirely up to you.”
Heasley said that Lancaster and Erie counties, as well as Forest County and Farmington Township (Clarion County) are in the process of forming their own EMS authorities.
“Forest started last fall, and they have been really active since January,” Heasley said, noting that the impending authority includes five townships in Forest County and Farmington Township in Clarion County. He said the Forest County group was working on their nonprofit status and that each participating township kicked in money for startup costs. “Everybody is doing what they can do.”
Allison, who volunteered to be the contact person for municipal leaders interested in forming an exploratory committee, reported that, as of Monday, he had only officially heard from Bill Henry of Knox Borough, Andy Montana of Clarion Borough, Paul Lutz of St. Petersburg, a supervisor from Licking Township, and Barb Mortimer and Joy McCluskey from East Brady. He said that it appears as if many Clarion County municipal leaders are going to take the wait-and-see approach to the authority.
“We can’t afford to do that,” he said. “That’s just kicking the can down the road.”
Heasley agreed, noting that he was basically told by a supervisor that his township was waiting for the legwork to be done before a decision was made.
“It’s important to be involved,” he said. “These are their communities; they need to be active.”
Carol Lapinto of Clarion Borough said that she believes the next step in the process is to form a core group of individuals to take the lead on implementing the authority and trying to convince others to join.
“We really just need a strong, core group if this is going to go anywhere,” she said, adding that simply talking amongst those who attend the meetings is “preaching to the choir.”
“These are people who want to be involved,” she continued. “We need to reach out to the others.”
Smathers said that, while a small group, the representatives present at Monday’s meeting form a good core group to serve as a steering committee for the authority.
“You have Hawthorn and that whole southern corner, St. Petersburg and Highland, Knox, Clarion,” he commented. “If you guys were all from one side of the county, I would say we might be in trouble here, but you’re spread out pretty well.”
County resident Jackie Griebel, who has been volunteering her time attending community functions to provide information and solicit support within the county, said that she is discovering that many people don’t realize how dire the county’s EMS situation is.
“They know that Shippenville Ambulance shut down, but they don’t realize that we’ve lost five out of 10 [or] that the whole northern part of the county doesn’t have their own ambulance service,” she said.
Bill Henry suggested that the group might benefit from a discussion with someone who has been through the process.
“The guy from Ross Township [Allegheny County] is the guy to answer most of those questions,” he said. “I think the problem is I don’t know the questions.”
Smathers said that his hope is that as groups form and grow across the state, state and federal officials will be forced to take some action.
“They may be able to ignore [one municipality], but if you guys start talking as Clarion County, now you’re a lot harder to ignore,” he said. “You have a bigger voice and footprint and you have people who are going to pay more attention to it.”
Ultimately, Heasley and Smathers said they would invite a representative from Ross Township, and possibly someone from Forest County or Farmington Township, to the next task force meeting. The time and location of that meeting will be announced in the near future.