CLARION – With the new year comes a new phase of life for outgoing Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee.
After 12 years in office, Munsee decided earlier this year not to seek reelection to a fourth term.
“I always wanted three terms,” Munsee said of his time in public service. “I accomplished what I wanted to do, and I think it’s a good time to be done.”
A native of Erie County, Munsee came to the area in December 1981 after graduating from the state police academy and being assigned to the Shippenville-based station.
“I had never heard of Shippenville before,” he laughed last week, noting that, although he liked the station, his initial plan was to stay in Clarion three years before returning to his hometown. In the meantime, Munsee met his wife, Cindi, and the rest is history. “Forty years later, I’m still here.”
Munsee served as a state police trooper in Clarion — with a one-year stint in Punxsutawney — for more than 27 years before retiring from the force as a corporal in February 2009 to run for sheriff.
“You can’t run for political office and be in the state police,” he said, pointing out that he announced his candidacy the day after his retirement. “I was looking to do something a little different, and I thought sheriff would be a good fit for me.”
Going into his first term, Munsee said that his goal was to make his office and deputies more visible in Clarion County, a task that he believes he has accomplished over the years.
“I think people would say that we have a higher visibility now than we had before,” he said, adding that his department’s responsibilities now include securing events such as Autumn Leaf Festival, the Peanut Butter Festival and Horsethief Days, and hosting justification and ladies’ self defense classes for handgun permits.
Munsee said that his office is also responsible for bailiff services for the Courts, serving protection from abuse orders and assisting area police departments with warrants. The department also provided security for the Clarion-Limestone School District for six years.
“I try to get around from Vowinckle to East Brady and everywhere in between,” Munsee said, noting that he and his deputies also regularly frequent area restaurants and convenience stores.
In addition to more public visibility, Munsee said he also tried to provide more training opportunities for his deputies, worked to better streamline the handgun permit process, purchased new tasers and handguns at no cost to the county and installed the metal detector at the entrance to the courthouse.
“There’s nothing I really regret having done as sheriff,” he said. “I was elected three times, so I must have done something right.”
Reflecting on his time in office, Munsee said he has enjoyed the flexible schedule being sheriff has permitted, the responsibility that comes from running the department and mentoring new recruits in law enforcement.
“I like the idea of giving them a good solid base where they learn how to do things the right way and then watching them move on to a better police job,” he said, noting that several of his deputies have gone on to be state troopers. “I like being able to show young people the ropes, even if I know I won’t have them for a long time.”
Although he only has a few weeks left in office, Munsee said a perpetual shortage of staff makes it impossible to slow down.
“I’ve never been this thin manpower-wise,” he said, noting that like so many other businesses, his office is having a hard time securing qualified staff. “I wish there was something I could do, but it seems to be a sign of the times.”
Looking to the future, Munsee said he is looking forward to starting his own private detective business, which will be headquartered at his daughter’s law office in Clarion.
“I’m a fully licensed and legal private detective,” he said, explaining that he hopes to find his “bread and butter” serving subpoenas, divorce and other papers for attorneys in Clarion and the surrounding counties.
“I think there’s a market for that,” he continued, adding that he would also be interested in taking on some private investigations. “I’m going to keep my options open.”
With a little more free time on his hands in the new year, Munsee said he is also looking forward to completing some projects at home and at the farm, and having more time to hunt in the future.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said of his next chapter, noting that he’s enjoyed both his state police and sheriff careers, and is grateful for the support the Clarion County communities have showed him over the years. “It makes me feel good to know that the public was behind me and entrusted me with their votes.”
As stated by the sheriff at the end of every day, Munsee will report “Out of service at my R” for the final time on Dec. 31.