ALCOLA – The NBC Barbershop Chorus has announced “It’s Murder, Charlie Brown!” an interactive murder mystery dinner theater that will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Trinity Hall located at 2601 Brookville Street in Alcola.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
The menu includes: roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad, roll, dessert and drinks.
Legal beverages are permitted but not provided.
A large Chinese auction will be a part of the event.
Bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the New Bethlehem Food Pantry. Each item will equal one free entry for the “Chinese Auction” items. Additional tickets for the auction will be available to purchase.
The cost for the murder mystery dinner theater is $25 per person.
All tickets must be purchased in advance.
Contact any member of the NBC Barbershop Chorus for tickets or call (800) 227-4161.