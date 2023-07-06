KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society will host a live “Music on the Lawn” event on Saturday, July 15, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Thompsons will play a variety of styles from classic and modern rock to country and jazz.
This event will go on rain or shine and the museum will be open for tours.
On Sunday, July 16, from 1 to 3 p.m., the society will host local artist, Deborah Hank, for a meet and greet inside the museum.
Hank will have several different styles of artwork on display, plus the debut of a new painting of the McCain House, home of the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society.
Both of these events are free and open to the public.
Donations are appreciated.
The historical society is located at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning.
For more information, contact the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Societys at achgs300@gmail.com.