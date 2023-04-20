RIMERSBURG – Sending one student each year to the statewide band and chorus festivals each spring is enough to make local high school music departments break into song.
But Union High School has even more to celebrate this week, as two of its young musicians are taking part in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival, taking place now at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos.
Claire DiGiammarino, a senior at Union, is taking part in the All State Band Wind Ensemble this week, while junior Carl Elder is a member of the All State Chorus.
To get that far takes talent, lots of practice and the ability to get through a nerve-racking series of auditions at each step along the way.
Each chosen by their instructors for the district-level music festivals, Elder and DiGiammarino each had to audition to make it to the regional festivals.
For DiGiammarino, regional band was held in State College, where she was one of 16 horn players. Only two advanced to the state festival, where there are eight horn players taking part this week.
In Elder’s case, the regional chorus festival was held in Meadville. During the audition process, he earned the second chair for the Bass II part, with only the top four in each section moving on to states.
“There was definitely a lot more stress,” at the regional festival, Elder said, noting that auditions at states already took place virtually, and while they determine the musicians’ chair placement at that festival, it’s not the same as having to audition at regionals for the chance to move on to states.
This was also the first year for either musician to go through the audition process at the festivals in person, as the COVID pandemic limited auditions to recorded performances the past couple of years.
DiGiammarino, the daughter of Jane DiGiammarino of Rimersburg, got involved with music later than many of those at the state festival.
“I was a band manager in eighth grade,” she said, adding that she didn’t pick up the French horn until ninth grade when friends talked her into joining the band.
“I’m glad I gave in to it,” she joked.
From there, DiGiammarino went to the district and regional festivals the past three years, qualifying for states for the first time this year.
“I’d call it a passion,” she said, noting that she plans to minor in music performance while attending Duquesne University next year to major in business and law.
Elder, the son of Bryan and Cindy Elder of Rimersburg, said he was introduced to Union’s music program in elementary school when he was cast as the Cowardly Lion in the sixth grade production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
He’s taken part in the school musicals every year since, with leading roles of Charlie in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in seventh grade, Schroeder in “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” in eighth grade, Father in “Children of Eden” in ninth grade, Gomez Addams in “The Addams Family” in tenth grade, and Jud Fry in “Oklahoma!” last month.
Elder took part in district and regional chorus last year as well.
“I’d like to continue with music in college,” Elder said, noting that he’s currently looking at options in either musical performance or music education.
Both students are active in other musical endeavors at Union, with DiGiammarino taking part in marching and concert bands, the musical orchestra, percussion ensemble, the Clarion County Community Band and the Mercer Community Band. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Art Club and the BotsIQ robotics team. She also works at the Outlook Inn.
Elder is in concert and marching band, percussion ensemble and a male singing quartet. Outside of school, he works at Tom’s Riverside in Rimersburg.
“I do a lot of music stuff,” he said. “That’s basically my life here at school.”
Lisa Hummel, who has helped 16 Union musicians make it as far as All State Band over the past 20 years, said that she’s very proud of DiGiammarino’s accomplishment.
“Claire is an outstanding young lady, student and musician, and I am fortunate to have her participate in the band program,” Hummel said, marveling that DiGiammarino didn’t pick up the horn until her freshman year. “Claire was always around her friends that were in the band and I asked her to be the manager during Marching Band since she was always around the band students. She agreed to be manager, and then when she was in ninth grade agreed to try to play the horn and now she is going to All State Band!”
Elder is the tenth Union student to make it as far as All State Chorus for music teacher David Gibson.
“After attending last year’s PMEA regional choir festival, Carl made it his goal to be selected for the state choir festival,” Gibson said. “From my time working with Carl in the classroom and other school activities, I find that when he focuses his talents and abilities towards a goal, it will most likely be achieved, and he has.”
Both students thanked their music instructors for helping them get this far.
“I want to thank Ms. Hummel and Rob [Heichel],” DiGiammario said of the band leaders. She also thanked her horn teacher, Greer Wardlaw.
Also thanking Hummel and Heichel, Elder said he owed a lot to Gibson “for teaching me how to sing at a higher level, and with understanding the music.”
Both Elder and DiGiammarino will perform in their respective concerts this Saturday, April 22.