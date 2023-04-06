SOUTH BUFFALO TWP. – Lifelong Armstrong County resident Don Myers has announced he is seeking re-election for Armstrong County Commissioner.
A small business owner and longtime educator, Myers touted his successful record of promises kept during his first term in office.
Myers will seek the Republican nomination in the May 16 Primary Election.
“In 2019, I ran for office for the first time on my pro-jobs, low tax, values-first agenda,” said Myers. “I am proud of the successes our board of commissioners has had in focusing on the issues that matter most to county residents, including holding the line on taxes, promoting economic development and new jobs, and fighting to protect our Second Amendment and conservative values.”
“During these tough times when inflation, food prices and energy bills are all costing more,” Myers said holding the line on taxes was one of his top priorities to help families and seniors living on fixed incomes. Despite the big jump for employee health care costs, Myers credited the county’s department heads and County Chief Administrator Aaron Poole for their dedication and hard work with the commissioners to put county taxpayers first.
“Armstrong County families already pay enough,” Myers said. “When fellow Republican Commissioner Jason Renshaw and I won election and assumed majority control of the courthouse, we wanted to use our business experience to eliminate unnecessary spending, control costs and pass balanced budgets while providing top-quality services for county residents. I am proud of our many successes, but I believe there is more to accomplish, which is why I am seeking re-election and humbly asking for your vote.”
Good paying jobs and a real economic development strategy, which included attracting new families and businesses to Armstrong County has been another key focus for Myers during his first term in office. He highlighted the positive developments, which continue to ramp up within the RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park (formerly known as Northpointe) in South Buffalo Township. Recently signed deals expect to bring 90-plus new homes to the county with another 100 more homes possible. New businesses coming to the park, along with the expansion of current businesses, has created “a momentum not seen in over 45 years.”
“Outside of the industrial parks, the commissioners are also excited about the economic development innatives occurring in Kittanning, Ford City, Apollo and elsewhere around the county,” Myers’ announcement stated. “Significant investments in public infrastructure to improve water and sewage in Cadogan, East Franklin, Plumcreek, Kittanning, Kiski, Manor, Cowanshannock and South Buffalo townships has occurred to improve their communities.”
“We are very excited about the new job opportunities coming to Armstrong County for local residents,” said Myers. “I have worked hard during my first term — as I have my entire career — to expand job opportunities for working families across the county. That’s my passion, and I’ll continue to work hard to ensure we have the leadership necessary to create new jobs, new businesses, and new housing for this generation and the next.”
An NRA member and owner of East Coast Glocks in Ford Cliff, Myers has “led efforts to protect the rights of county residents and to support law enforcement and our first responders.” In 2021, Myers and his colleagues signed a proclamation reiterating their strong support for the rights provided by the Second Amendment for the citizens of Armstrong County and the approximately 21,000 law-abiding concealed gun license holders in the county. Myers pledged to “continue being a strong voice for the constitutional rights of our residents and small businesses who call the county home.” He said he will fight to enable Armstrong County to continue being a leader in the production of natural gas and coal.
“Armstrong County is a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Myers. “I love our rural feel and way of life, and if given the honor of a second term as commissioner, I will continue to protect taxpayers, help create jobs and represent our conservative values.”
Myers and his wife, Donna, have two children, Joesette and Keith — all four of them graduates of Lenape Vocational Technical School; and four grandchildren who are being raised in Armstrong County. Myers has been a Cub Scout Master, an Assistant Boy Scout Master, an assistant youth soccer coach and is a member of Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church.
A constitutional conservative, Myers is “a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment family man devoted to the principles and values that made America and Armstrong County great.”