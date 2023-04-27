RIMERSBURG – The Rimersburg-Sligo prayer group will sponsor a National Day of Prayer Celebration on Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Burns Funeral Home parking lot in Rimersburg.
This event is free and all are welcome to attend.
Bring a lawn chair for an evening of fun, fellowship, prayers for our local communities, hot dogs and cookies.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Rimersburg Methodist Church fellowship hall.
For more information, contact the church at (814) 473-6105.