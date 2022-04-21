[EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a three-part monthly series submitted by Alice Thurau, vice president of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society.]
Seneca Rocks Audubon is on a campaign to encourage and help people transform their yards into more natural habitats where birds and beneficial insects will thrive. Called the Bird-Friendly Habitat program, it gives area residents a way of making small changes that can amount to huge benefits for nature.
Deb Freed, President of Seneca Rocks Audubon, describes the program as adaptable “for any space, in any place,” including homeowners as well as businesses, schools, and public properties.
The planting of native plants is the key ingredient for the Bird-Friendly Habitat program. Native plants are gaining in popularity, but still are largely missing from traditional landscaping. Instead, backyards and landscapes are filled with nonnative ornamental plants that were introduced to our country and which add very little, if anything, to the natural equilibrium of the ecosystem.
Native plants are generally easier to grow and less expensive to maintain. They require less water, and no fertilizer. Both the birds and beneficial insects keep insect pests under control. Replacing some lawn with a native flower garden or a meadow reduces watering, fertilizer, and pesticides and also cuts down on mowing time, noise, the cost of gasoline, and pollution.
Before getting started in planting natives, first get familiar with the planting site, including the amount of sunlight, moisture level, and soil type. There are many attractive native plants for every situation. Some native plants can be versatile, but many are at their best when matched to the right place.
Incorporating a few native perennial flowers or native grasses into an existing flower bed is an easy way to get started. It’s recommended to purchase at least three plants of one kind to create a sufficient attraction for the wildlife visitors. Ideally, research the blooming season, color, and height to ensure that the native plants will be complimentary to the other plants in the garden. Some favorites of Paulette Colantonio of Seneca Rocks Audubon are obedient plant (Physostegia virginiana), early (oxeye) sunflower (Heliopsis helianthoides), and dense blazing star (Liatris spicata).
Consider replacing nonnative ornamental shrubs with a comparable native. For instance, replace a forsythia bush with spicebush (Lindera benzoin); butterfly bush with summersweet (Clethra alnifolia) or buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis); and replace Japanese barberry with New Jersey Tea (Ceanothus americanus) or Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginiana). Planting even just one native shrub and one native tree such as a white oak (Quercus alba), wild black cherry (Prunus serotina), or red maple (Acer rubrum) provides vertical layers which make a yard even more attractive to birds.
An ambitious, but very rewarding approach to native gardening is to transform an area of lawn into a new garden bed. Lawns are an American landscaping standard, but they are a food desert for beneficial insects and birds. In Planting in a Post-Wild World, the authors suggest that our lawns should be like an area rug instead of wall-to-wall carpeting! An easy and sustainable way to turn lawn into a garden bed is by “sheet mulching” the desired area for 4- 6 months prior to planting. Outline the desired garden bed, cover it with overlapping cardboard or 10 layers of newspaper, moisten, and then add a moistened layer of 4-6” of leaves or straw. Sheet mulch in the fall for springtime planting, or in the spring for fall time planting. After 4-6 months, the cardboard is soft enough to transplant into the soil below.
There are many outstanding designs for native gardens of different sizes and situations online. The designs can eliminate time spent in research and planning, and can almost guarantee a beautiful landscape. Search for garden designs on the Pennsylvania Audubon website (pa.audubon.org/bfc), Lehigh Gap Nature Center (lgnc.org), Snetsinger Butterfly Garden (snetsingerbutterflygarden.org), Prairie Moon Nursery (prairiemoon.com), and PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (dcnr.pa.gov).
Visit public native gardens to get ideas and inspiration. Attractive native gardens are found at the Pollinator and Bird Garden of the Arboretum at Penn State, State College; The Snetsinger Butterfly Garden, also in State College; and the Native Plant Garden at Hershey Gardens. Take photos and jot down the species of flowers, shrub, and trees that are especially appealing.
The Pennsylvania Audubon website (pa.audubon.org/bfc) provides more information about the Bird-Friendly Habitat program. There are helpful articles for getting started, a native plant database to identify the right plants, and an enrollment application for recognition as a Bird-Friendly Habitat. Interested persons are welcome to contact Alice Thurau at althurau@gmail.com.