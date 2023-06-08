CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program about turkey vultures at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in auditorium 122 at the Science and Technology Center of PennWest Clarion University along Greenville Avenue.
This is not the usual location for Seneca Rocks Audubon’s monthly nature programs.
Presenter Katie Fallon, an author and wildlife rehabilitator from West Virginia, will dispel the myths surrounding turkey vultures and provide a look into their private lives. She will describe what it is like to be up close and personal with the birds through her work at the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia in Morgantown, W.Va.
Katie is the author of “Vulture: The Private Life of an Unloved Bird” and also “Cerulean Blues: A Personal Search for a Vanishing Songbird.” She has also co-authored two children’s books. Her essays and articles have been published widely in journals, magazines, anthologies and collections.
She co-founded and now serves as executive director of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, a nonprofit research, education and rehabilitation center for injured birds.
All ages are invited to attend this event.
Attendees should park in lot 11 across the street from the Science and Technology Center and watch for Audubon Event signs.
Seneca Rocks Audubon is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society. Their programs and field trips are open to all.
More information, visit www.senecarocksaudubon.org.