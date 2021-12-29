NEW BETHLEHEM – A 28-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges following an incident on Dec. 21 in New Bethlehem.
Michael Frank Zmuda was charged with illegally possessing, using, selling, transferring or manufacturing a firearm, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
On Dec. 20, the United States Postal Inspection (USPI) service reportedly intercepted a package addressed to “Piper Siple” at Zmuda’s Washington Street address. The package also contained a return address of “April Siple” with the same street address.
Since the package met the characteristics of a known established drug profile, police said the parcel was pulled from the mail stream.
A search warrant was obtained to open the package, which was allegedly found to contain 255 grams of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, on Dec. 21, Federal Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan obtained a search warrant for Zmuda’s home. State Attorney General agents and task force officers, as well as USPI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed the warrant the same day.
During the search, officials reportedly discovered and seized a Colt 1911 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and magazine, and a box of .45 ACP ammunition. In addition, a glass marijuana smoking pipe and seven digital scales, as well as a lock box containing numerous baggies used to package drugs, a straw and a smoking device were also allegedly found.
Police said a background check on Zmuda showed that he is a multi-state offender with a criminal history in California and Pennsylvania. Previous criminal offenses include guilty pleas for possessing drug paraphernalia charges and other non-drug-related offenses. Zmuda also has an active warrant for his arrest as of Aug. 17 from Charlotte, N.C.
Furthermore, Zmuda reportedly pleaded guilty in 2018 to a felony burglary charge, which is an offense that prohibits Zmuda from possessing a firearm.
Charges were filed Dec. 22 by William Peck of the Attorney General’s Office with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.