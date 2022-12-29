PORTER TWP. – Two New Bethlehem men are facing charges after they were accused of defacing road signs along Curllsville Road in Porter Township on Sept. 16.
Dee Monroe Bell, 57, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) on private or state property, operating an unregistered UTV, violating restrictions on alcohol, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
John David Ford, 34, was charged with criminal mischief.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to Curllsville Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 16 for a report of disorderly conduct. At the scene, troopers observed two coolers in an unregistered 2022 John Deere UTV.
The driver, later identified as Bell, was reportedly not on scene when police arrived, but he later returned.
During an interview at the scene, reports state, Ford said he was a passenger in the UTV that was driven by Bell. Ford explained that they stopped the UTV so Ford could urinate, but continued when they saw another vehicle approaching. Bell pulled off into a driveway so the vehicle could pass, but the vehicle stopped behind them.
Ford alleged that the driver got out of his vehicle and took the keys out of the UTV. He further reported that Bell got out of the UTV and became belligerent, and Ford had to hold him back.
Ford reportedly told Bell to leave, and Bell was soon picked up by his wife.
When asked by police about speed limit signs that had been spray painted, Ford allegedly said that at no time did he or Bell paint any signs.
Police noted in the report that black spray paint was observed on Ford’s pinky finger, which Ford allegedly attempted to wipe away.
In a separate interview, Kenneth Buchannon said that he saw the UTV traveling up and down the road from his porch. He noted that he observed the UTV stopping at various speed limit signs, including one by his driveway. He reported seeing someone get out of the UTV, and said the sign appeared to be painted black when the person returned to the vehicle.
Porter Township supervisor Steve Greenawalt also said that he noticed the UTV traveling back and forth and stopping at speed limit signs, which later appeared to be damaged, police said. Greenawalt explained that he began to follow the UTV, eventually pulling into a driveway behind the UTV and approaching the driver, who he said was Bell.
Greenawalt alleged Bell attempted to back up the UTV in his direction, before Bell got out of the UTV and started pushing Greenawalt.
When Greenawalt attempted to call the police, Bell reportedly grabbed Greenawalt’s phone and threw it in the woods. Bell also allegedly threatened to kill all of Greenawalt’s cows before he was taken from the scene.
Another witness, Aaron Wilson, said that he was traveling north along Curllsville Road when he noticed all of the speed limit signs had been painted, according to reports. Wilson said he saw Greenawalt following the UTV and decided to follow them.
Wilson alleged that he saw Bell get out of the driver’s side of the UTV and that Bell demanded that Greenawalt give him his keys. Wilson also reported that Bell pushed Greenawalt several times and grabbed Greenawalt’s phone and threw it in the woods.
Wilson also alleged that Bell appeared to be intoxicated.
After returning to the scene, Bell reportedly told police that he and Ford were out for a ride in Ford’s UTV when Bell noticed a vehicle behind them. He explained that he pulled over to let the vehicle pass, but the vehicle pulled in beside him, blocking the UTV.
Bell alleged that the driver got out of his vehicle and removed the keys from the UTV.
Reportedly stating that he didn’t want any trouble, Bell said that he then called his wife to come pick him up.
Bell allegedly said at the scene that he knew nothing about the spray painted signs, and denied pushing Greenawalt and throwing his phone.
When asked how much he had to drink, Bell allegedly initially told police that he didn’t drink. He eventually reportedly admitted to having two beers while he was at home.
Police said Bell had glossy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He also showed signs of impairment while completing field sobriety tests, and a portable breath test showed Bell had alcohol in his system.
Bell was taken into custody for DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood test. Results later showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.132 percent.
On Sept. 18, Ford reportedly visited the state police barracks to inquire about the incident.
According to reports, Ford asked police if “hypothetically” he were to take responsibility for spray painting the signs, “could I just pay the restitution and make this all go away?” Police explained the restitution would be large because of the amount of signs that were damaged, and Ford offered to “cut a check right now.”
Troopers explained the judicial process, and asked Ford if he was there to take responsibility for painting the signs. Ford allegedly stated, “I didn’t say that,” and left the barracks.
The following day, Sept. 19, police said they received a call from Bell regarding the incident on Sept. 16.
Bell alleged that Ford did all of the sign painting and that Ford took full responsibility for his actions. Bell also reportedly said that he never should have taken part in the sign painting because “he’s way better than that.”
According to reports, a total of 20 speed limit signs were damaged, and $5,000 in total restitution is being sought.
Charges against Bell and Ford were filed Dec. 21 by Trooper Ryan Drayer with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.