ALCOLA – The results are in from the needlecraft competitions that were held at the Clarion County Fair.
NEEDLECRAFT — CLOTHING
Shirt (Children's Garments): 2 — Amanda Cserr of Mayport.
Purse (Children's): 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Apron (Children's): 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Upcycled Clothing (Children's): 3 — Amanda Cserr of Mayport.
Other (Children's): 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Purses (Adult): 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Tote Bag/Backpack (Adult): 1 — Patti Ochs of New Bethlehem.
Apron (Adult): 2 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Other (Adult): 2 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
NEEDLECRAFT — NEEDLEWORK
Other (Centerpieces, doily, table runner, dresser scarf): 2 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Quilted, Machine (Cushions, Cushion Tops and Pillows): 2 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Other (Cushions, Cushion Tops and Pillows): 2 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Other (Placemats, Set of 4): 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Caps or Hats (Crocheted–Child): 1 — Heather King of Emlenton.
Latest Videos
Caps or Hats (Knitted–Adult Wearing Apparel): 1 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn.
Caps or Hats (Knitted–Child Wearing Apparel): 1 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn.
Scarf, Crocheted (Wearing Apparel): 2 — Heather King of Emlenton.
Christmas Ornament (Decorative): 1 — Amanda Cserr of Mayport.
Pot holders, Set of 2 (Miscellaneous): 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Bedspread (Miscellaneous): 2 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Towels (Miscellaneous): 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Stuffed Animal, Toys, Dolls (Miscellaneous): 1 — Josie Neiswonger of New Bethlehem; 2 — Zenobia Yeany of Marienville; 3 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Other (Miscellaneous): 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
NEEDLECRAFT — AFGHANS & QUILTS
Rippled: 1 — Josie Neiswonger of New Bethlehem; 2 — Martina Hornberger of New Bethlehem.
Squares Motif: 1 — Zenobia Yeany of Marienville.
Other: 1 — Josie Neiswonger of New Bethlehem.
Baby, Strips: 2 — Heather King of Emlenton.
Pieced: 1 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.
Knotted: 2 — Joseph Belfield of New Bethlehem.