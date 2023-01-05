EAST BRADY – The dawn of a new year often brings with it resolutions to exercise more and attend to health-related fitness. Now, area residents have a new opportunity in East Brady to make good on those resolutions any day, any time.
All Fit All Around Fitness Center officially opened its doors on Friday, Dec. 23 at its new location along Robinson Street.
“It’s a 24/7 gym with a little bit of a medical mall concept to it,” said John Misitis, who owns the fitness center alongside business partners Jay Marston and Kurt Martin. “We want it to be more of a health center type of facility with nutrition and yoga, as well as chiropractic and physical therapy services.”
Misitis explained that plans to bring a fitness center to East Brady were initiated last summer when he moved to the East Brady area from the Butler area.
“We talked about partnering,” Misitis said of he, Marston and Martin, noting that Marston and Martin owned an All Fit All Around Fitness Center in Valencia. “They wanted to look at expanding.”
Misitis joined the partnership at the Valencia location and acquired the former Bradyview Manor and East Brady Elementary School building to become All Fit’s newest location.
“We refurbished the whole building,” Misitis said, explaining that a new roof and siding were put on the outside of the structure. The inside of the building was also completely redone, with the removal of 16 patient rooms to open up the space and the installation of new flooring and restrooms.
“It was a personal care home that we had to renovate,” he continued, noting that renovations took around five months to complete.
Misitis and Marston said the concept for the new East Brady fitness center reflects that of its sister location in Valencia which was opened around seven years ago.
“We are different from other facilities,” Marston said, noting that with experience in health education and the healthcare field, he and his partners will work with people at all levels of athletic ability. “We enjoy working with people who don’t have much experience, people who have kind of gotten away from it, but also some of your more serious athletes of any age.”
Marston said that it’s this interactive approach that makes the All Fit All Around Fitness Center different from many other of the 24/7 gyms.
“That’s kind of how we built Valencia, and that’s the same concept we’re excited to do up here,” he said, adding that the mission of the facility is to be open and available for anybody. “We want to create a wellness community of various levels and also be a very active member of the community itself.”
Misitis concurred by pointing out that the fitness center is not a standard gym.
“This is more family-focused and oriented in that manner,” he said. “We have a goal in bringing these types of resources to a much-needed community like East Brady.”
Along with a standard gym, which features state-of-the-art strength training and cardio equipment, the center also offers a turf room for sports performance training and a multipurpose room, which will feature yoga, martial arts, self defense and CrossFit classes and more.
In addition to the exercise programs, the partners are in the process of securing chiropractic and physical therapy practices to be housed in the facility, and plan to offer an outdoor strength training area similar to the one at the Valencia center.
“The outdoor court is going to be our focus for the spring,” Misitis said.
“The idea of being able to workout outside is pretty unique to our facilities,” Marston added. “That’s a big part of our mission.”
According to Misitis and Marston, the fitness center, which is under constant surveillance, is accessed by members 24/7 through the use of key fobs that identify who is coming in and when.
“That’s become a pretty popular setup for gyms so people can use it on their schedule,” Marston said of the automated entry. “We have a diverse set of equipment that people can use whenever they want.”
All Fit All Around Fitness Center offers month-to-month memberships for individuals, couples and families.
“There are no longterm contracts,” Marston said. “We also offer the Silver Sneakers programs.”
Memberships are $40 per month for individuals, $55 per month for couples (two people) and $70 per month for families (three people). Student memberships can be purchased for $30 per month, and the facility also offers membership discounts for people age 55 and older, active military members and first responders.
A one-time key fob activation fee of $10 is also required for each member.
Looking to the future, Misitis said he is looking forward to having All Fit at full capacity with its services and memberships.
“The combination of the services that we’re going to be able provide to the community is going to be a benefit,” he said, pointing again to the success of the Valencia center.
Misitis continued that he and his partners look at All Fit as a way to give back to the community, while also providing an opportunity to promote health and wellness.
“It’s the health and wellness philosophy we’re bringing here,” he said. “That’s really what we’re excited about starting and leaving here for the community.”
For more information on All Fit All Around Fitness Center, call (724) 232-0033, or visit www.allaround-fitnesscenter.com.