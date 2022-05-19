PAINT TWP. – “We built a new building inside of an old building.”
That’s how Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan described the transformation of an old warehouse in Paint Township to the Clarion County Complex, complete with a new and improved 911 Center.
The site of the new center is the former SOURC building which the county purchased in September 2020 after thoughts were given to renovating the old jail which served as the center’s location for nearly 50 years.
“[The old jail] is a cool building,” said Clarion County Public Safety director Jeff Smathers earlier this week, noting that its 36-inches thick walls and exterior design make it unique, but that there were several factors that made its use prohibitive, including the inability to expand and basement and water issues.
“It is a sandstone block building [that] was never designed to be completely water tight,” he added. “It would have been nice to try to do something with it, but it just wasn’t possible.”
Smathers pointed out, however, that those issues were all solved with the availability of the SOURC building.
“When the commissioners came across this one, one of the first things that stuck out to us was that brick face,” he said.”We’re provided some protection through the brick, [and] we initiated another solid block wall behind it.”
That precaution, along with the installation of ballistic windows provided the needed security for the new 911 Center, Smathers said.
Another factor that made the property ideal for the county’s need was the space it provided for housing more than just the 911 Center.
Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan said the 55,000-square-foot building also contains enough storage to house records, equipment and supplies for all county departments, additional office space, and a multi-purpose room — complete with men’s and women’s restrooms, showers and kitchen — which can also be used as an emergency shelter, with enough space to allow social distancing, and a learning center/conference room.
“Every department in the county can use it,” Tharan said of the conference room which he hopes will be ready for use this winter. Noting that the space can hold around 200 people, he said he hopes Clarion County can utilize the space to host local and statewide county meetings and conventions. “As it is now, for most of our meetings we have to go someplace else. Now we can start to host them.”
Tharan pointed out that all of the work at the Clarion County Complex — from inside construction and running new water and sewage lines, to installing new doors and windows to siding the exterior of the building and more — was completed by Clarion County maintenance employees.
“There’s been a lot of work done here, and it was all done by county employees,” he said. “That’s what’s amazing.”
Of everything that is now housed in the new space, Smathers said one major benefit was providing a space for the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) under the same roof as the 911 Center.
“That’s something we haven’t had for at least 10-12 years,” Samthers said, noting that having the two entities in the same building makes coordinating emergency situations much easier. “It makes the delivery of information back and forth much more simple.”
Smathers also pointed out that there is even space for the command trailer, as well as other emergency trailers and equipment to be stored inside the building.
“We can do more inventory checking on them routinely like we should without weather being an issue,” he said.
Regarding the cost of the 911 Center renovation, Smathers said that it all came from 911 fund money that was already budgeted and had been saved for several years specifically for this project.
“That was part of the reason why there were three, almost four, years of planning,” he said, noting that a great deal of money was saved by purchasing an already-built structure. “We were able to start socking a little bit of that money away, so that we didn’t have to go into the general fund.”
There was also some American Rescue Plan and PEMA money used for the project, Smathers said.
“The construction side of it was COVID money [and] the inside, the center, was [mostly] all 911 funds,” he said. “There are certain things you’re allowed to get with 911 funds, and those were things that we purchased.”
Likewise, costs were reduced by using county employees for as much of the work as possible.
“The county workers did an excellent job,” he said. “To have an existing building and to have them be able to do that work, it was a huge, huge savings.”
Although all of the equipment in the 911 Center is new, Smathers said any useful equipment the county already has will be used.
“We do want to create a backup center,” he said, adding that the new 911 is an “identical” updated version of the old equipment. “It will be something that [can be used] in the event of a catastrophic failure.”
Smathers said that despite COVID and some supply issues, everyone from county officials to service vendors cooperated and the project came together nicely.
“I’m thankful for everyone’s support,” he said. “It was a lot of hours.”
While the new 911 Center will not be officially up and running until May 24, Smathers said dispatchers have been running tests for about a month to ensure there are no “bugs” when the final switch occurs.
“We’ve been putting it through every pace we can possibly think of, and if anything sticks out, we’ll get it taken care of,” he said, noting that the county is required to run both the old and new centers simultaneously for 12 hours before the the new center can go live on its own. “Barring any issues, everything will be at the new center by the morning of May 25.”
All in all, Smathers and Tharan agreed that the Clarion County Complex and new 911 Center will be a benefit for the county and its residents for years to come.
“This will be something the county will use a lot,” Tharan said.
“The citizens in the county deserve the very best, and that’s what we tried to build them,” Smathers added.